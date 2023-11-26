Who won the 2023 Joburg Open? Final leaderboard explored

The 2023 Joburg Open included many talented golfers from around the world as everyone assembled at the Houghton Golf Course to claim the $1.1 million prize. Previous winner Thriston Lawrence led the tournament for the first 3 rounds. However, LIV golfer Dean Burmester claimed the 3rd European Tour win of his career and surprised many on the course.

The 34-year-old golfer performed exceptionally in the final round and finished with no possible errors and a score of 18 under par. He gained a hefty lead during the end of the tournament and finished with a solid 3-shot cushion. Fellow South African golfer Darren Fichardt trailed Burmester in second place with a score of 15 under par.

Unfortunately, tournament favorite Thriston Lawrence had a disappointing final round leading to a T7 finish. On the other hand, Dean Burmester had a solid end to his tournament and also secured invitation to the 2024 Open Championship.

Defending champion Dan Bradbury also performed well in the final round and secured third place in the tournament. Below, we have compiled a list of the final leaderboard for the 2023 Joburg Open in South Africa.

1 - Dean Burmester

2 - Darren Fichardt

3 - Dan Bradbury

T4 - Zander Lombard

T4 - Jacques Kruyswijk

6 - Nikhil Rama

T7 - Thriston Lawrence

T7 - Gavin Green

T9 - Jayden Trey Schaper

T9 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout

T9 - Darius van Driel

T12 - Neil Schietekat

T12 - Manuel Elvira

T12 - Andy Sullivan

T12 - Ross Fisher

Dean Burmester secures his 3rd DP World Tour trophy following victory at the 2023 Joburg Open

The final day of action at the 2023 Joburg Open was exhilarating and involved dramatic action. Dean Burmester was quick to respond to a final-round breakdown by Thriston Lawrence and immediately secured his place as the leader.

Burmester hit a bogey-free round that included six birdies. The South African golfer started his DP World Tour season with a win and will hope to continue the same in the following tournaments.

Interestingly, Burmester was going through a slump before this tournament and hadn't won since 2021. However, he pulled off a miracle in the final round and surprised many.

Dean Burmester said:

"I was a little rusty coming in but my team did such a great job getting me ready for this week ... and it paid off."

Following his victory at the 2023 Joburg Open, Burmester added:

"I knew I had to do something special and fortunately I was able to do that."