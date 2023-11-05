Matteo Manassero earns 2024 DP World Tour card after finishing inside top-20 in Challenge Tour 

Matteo Manassero is back on track after a ninth-place finish at the Road To Mallorca, earning himself a DP World Tour card for the 2023 season. The four-time DP World Tour winner will be back on tour after first losing his card in 2018.

The journey has been a long one for Matteo Manassero, from being at the top of the leaderboard to barely being able to play at all. Now. however, he is back on his feet after rejuvenating his game.

Manassero turned pro at the age of 17 and he stormed onto the golf scene. He won on the DP World Tour twice before he turned 18, making him the youngest winner on the Tour list. By the age of 20, he had already won four events. However, things took a turn for the worse when he hit his all-time low in the 2018-19 season.

He could not enjoy his game and realized that he needed to take a step back to rebuild it. Speaking about his journey in an interview with the European Tour, Manassero said:

"The toughest period was when I stepped away from golf in 2019 for a few months. I literally couldn’t play anymore. Golf had become too heavy on me. That was a tough realization."

Matteo Manassero's journey back to the DP World Tour

After losing out on his tour card, Matteo Manassero decided to focus on his game and restructure it. However, he also realized that this could not be done while he was playing at the top and that he needed to come down many levels to do so.

"While it was mentally challenging, I knew I didn’t want to give up on those feelings I had created before. I also had people that allowed me to keep on working and gave me enthusiasm to work. It took time and I guess I had good resilience."

Now, at the age of 30, he joined the Challenge Tour, where he enjoyed two victories - one in Copenhagen and one in Rome. With his ninth-placed finish at the Grand Final of the Road to Mallorca, he has also earned his DP World Tour card as he gears up to enjoy his time on the Tour once again.