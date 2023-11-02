“I needed patience” - Matteo Manassero opens up about his journey back to the DP World Tour after ‘dark days’

Matteo Manassero has seen the ups and downs of golf from a very early age. From being a four-time DP World Tour winner to barely being able to play at all, Manassero has been through it all. However, he has managed to get back on his feet again.

Manassero lost his DP World Tour card back in 2018 after a poor season performance. However, he is now making his way back on the Tour after finding success once again, this time on the Challenge Tour. He will attempt to bag one of the 20 Tour cards available at the Grand Final in Mallorca.

Speaking about his intense journey, Matteo Manassero said via Golf Monthly:

"I reflect on the journey I have been on with pride. I wouldn’t say I have done everything again from scratch because what I achieved as a young player is always with me, but I needed patience and to go through all the steps."

Matteo Manassero revisits time when golf had become "too heavy" for him

Manassero turned pro at the age of just 17 and quickly caught the eye of the golf world. He won twice on the DP World Tour before turning 18, securing the first and second youngest winner spot on the Tour list. By the age of 20, Manassero had won four times.

"Now, being 30 years old, I handle things in a different way to when I was a four-time winner on the DP World Tour at 20. I understand and appreciate aspects of life in a more mature way. I'm a very different person to ten years ago. I see golf in a different way," he said.

The toughest period in Manassero's life came in 2018 and 2019, and that is when his downfall began. Not enjoying his game, Manassero knew he had to rebuild it and find joy in playing again.

"The toughest period was when I stepped away from golf in 2019 for a few months. I literally couldn’t play anymore. Golf had become too heavy on me. That was a tough realisation," he said.

After finding his footing again, Matteo Manassero feels like he is finally back on track mentally and physically, and hopes to enjoy his return to the DP World Tour.