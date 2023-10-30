Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule, and more

Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final will be live televised for the second successive year on television. The tournament is set to take place this week, starting on November 2, and will have its final on November 5 at Club De Golf Alcanada, Mallorca.

The top 45 players who finished on the list of the Road to Mallorca Rankings will compete in the tournament for the winner's share of the purse of €500,000.

The tournament will be live-televised on SkySports in the UK, Golf Channel in the USA and Spain. All four rounds will be available on television starting at 11:00 a.m. BST in the UK, which is 7 a.m. ET.

Here are the timings and channels of the 2023 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final in different countries:

UK

Channel: SkySports Golf

02-Nov – 11:00-16:00

03-Nov – 11:00-16:00

04-Nov – 11:00-16:00

05-Nov – 10:30-15:30

US

Channel: NBC’s Golf Channel

02-Nov – 7:00-12:00

03-Nov – 7:00-12:00

04-Nov – 7:00-12:00

05-Nov – 6:30-16:00

France

Channel: Golf+ channel

02-Nov - 12:00-17:00

03-Nov - 12:00-17:00

04-Nov - 12:00-17:00

05-Nov - 11:30-16:30

Spain

Channel: Movistar+ Golf channel

02-Nov - 12:00-17:00

03-Nov - 12:00-17:00

04-Nov - 12:00-17:00

05-Nov - 11:30-16:30

*Local time of the countries

Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final field

The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final is the season-ending tournament of the Challenge Tour. It features a stellar field of 45 golfers and 20 will receive the European Tour card.

The tournament is a golden opportunity for the players seeking to start their journey on the DP World Tour. It was started in 1995 and has completed 28 editions.

Speaking about the tournament, the Challenge Tour director, Jamie Hodges said (via European Tour):

“I’m delighted that the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final at Club de Golf Alcanada will once again be broadcast live and fans around the world will be able to experience our season finale unfold. The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final is the pinnacle of our global schedule, and this allows us to build on the great success of last year."

Here is the field of the 2023 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final:

Andersen J.

Bairstow S.

Blomme A.

Brown St.

Cantero I.

Chesters A.

Coussaud U.

Couvra M.

Elvira M.

Enefer W.

Farr O.

Fichardt D.

Follett-Smith B.

Friedrichsen S.

Girrbach J.

Gouveia R.

Gumberg J.

Hammer M.

Howie C.

Hutsby S.

Jarvis C.

Kristensen N.

Lacroix F.

Laporta F.

Lewis T.

Manassero M.

Manley S.

Mory F.

Pavan A.

Penge M.

Prinsloo J.

Purcell C.

Robinson-Thompson B.

Rottluff M.

Rutherford J.

Ruuska L.

Scalise L.

Senekal J. J.

Stone B.

Suri J.

Svensson J.

Vacarisas L.

Vaillant T.

Van Meijel L.

Walker E.