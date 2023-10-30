Where is the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final being played? All you need to know about the venue

The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, sponsored by The R&A, is slated to take place from November 3 to 6, 2022. The magnificent Club de Golf Alcanada, located in Mallorca, Spain, has been chosen as the venue for this thrilling competition.

Golfers from all over the world will be descending onto the sun-drenched island of Mallorca to watch the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final. The Club de Golf Alcanada, known for its difficult yet gorgeous course, delivers an exciting experience for both players and spectators.

Overview of Club de Golf Alcanada: Venue for Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final

The Club de Golf Alcanada has emerged as a beacon of excellence in the world of golf for the upcoming event. Its illustrious history is highlighted by the honor of hosting the renowned Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final.

1985: A vision takes shape

Discussions for developing a golf course on the scenic island of Mallorca began in 1985 at a dinner meeting between Mr. Hans-Peter Porsche and the club president, Mr. Federico Knuchel.

2002: The birth of excellence

Mr. Hans-Peter Porsche struck the "golden ball" during a private tournament with a group of close friends on November 11, marking a watershed point in the club's history and officially founding it.

2011: Celebrating an iconic landmark

The Alcanada lighthouse, an iconic element of the golf course and the club's emblem celebrated its 150th anniversary on May 5. The lighthouse, built in 1861, is located on a tiny island adjacent to the course and serves as a reminder of the region's maritime past.

2018: Embracing sustainable innovation

In 2018, the entire fleet of buggies was outfitted with solar panels, resulting in a major increase in sustainability. This also increased the battery life of the buggies from 18 to an astonishing 36 holes without the requirement for a recharge.

2023: A homecoming for the "Copa de Baleares"

Looking ahead, the prestigious "Copa de Baleares" will return to the Club de Golf Alcanada in December 2023, reigniting the spirit of competitiveness and friendship that defines the golfing community.

2024: Royal return with the "Copa del Rey"

In February 2024, Alcanada will host the prestigious "Copa del Rey," demonstrating the club's status as a prime venue for top-tier golfing championships.

With each passing year, the club continues to make history and stamp its place in the annals of golfing brilliance. The next Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final is set to be another crowning success in their long history.