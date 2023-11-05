Marco Penge takes the lead in Challenge Tour Grand Final with 20 DP World Tour Cards at stake

Marco Penge has taken the lead in the final round of the 2023 Challenge Tour Grand Final, currently underway at Club de Golf Alacanda from November 2.

In the fourth round of the tournament, Penge took a two-stroke lead over Frederic Lacroix, playing four rounds of 69-68-72 to settle for a score of under 6. He started the game on Thursday, November 2 with a birdie on the seventh hole followed by another birdie on the ninth.

Penge then carded a double bogey on the 11th followed by four back-to-back birdies to finish the first round with a score of 69. In the second round, he made six birdies and two bogeys, followed by two more bogeys and two birdies in the third round of the Challenge Tour Grand Final.

Penge started the final round of the tournament on Sunday with a bogey on the first hole.

The top 20 golfers in the Road to Mallorca Rankings after the Challenge Tour Grand Final will earn DP World Tour cards.

Here are the current Road to Mallorca Rankings:

1 ELVIRA, Manuel

2 COUSSAUD, Ugo

3 JARVIS, Casey

4 SVENSSON, Jesper

5 BLOMME, Adam

6 SCALISE, Lorenzo

7 PAVAN, Andrea

8 MANASSERO, Matteo

9 FITZPATRICK, Alex

10 GOUVEIA, Ricardo

11 CANTERO, Ivan

12 ENEFER, Will

13 ROTTLUFF, Maximilian

14 MANLEY, Stuart

15 LAPORTA, Francesco

16 STONE, Brandon

17 GIRRBACH, Joel

18 FOLLETT-SMITH, Benjamin

19 RUTHERFORD, Jamie

20 WALKER, Euan

Challenge Tour Grand Final leaderboard

The final round of the tournament will be completed on Sunday. Golfers have already teed off for the final round and here is the leaderboard after the semi-finished fourth round of the 2023 Challenge Tour Grand Final:

1 Penge M.: -6

T2: Lacroix F.: -4

T2: Vaillant T.: -4

T4: Robinson-Thompson B.: -1

T4: Suri J.: -1

T6: Bairstow S.

T6: Girrbach J.: Par

T8: Purcell C.: Par

T8: Senekal J. J.: +1

T10: Laporta F.: +3

T10: Stone B.: +3

T10: Svensson J.: +3

T13: Howie C.: +4

T13: Jarvis C.: +4

T13: Lewis T.: +4

T16: Blomme A.: +5

T16: Brown St.: +5

T16: Cantero I.: +5

T16: Chesters A.: +5

T16: Fichardt D.: +5

T16: Pavan A.: +5

T16: Vacarisas L.: +5

T23: Elvira M.: +6

T23: Enefer W.: +6

T23: Follett-Smith B.: +6

T23: Hutsby S.: +6

T23: Kristensen N.: +6

T23: Manassero M.: +6

T23: Mory F.: +6

T23: Scalise L.: +6

T31: Gouveia R.: +7

T31: Hammer M.: +7

T33: Coussaud U.: +8

T33: Rutherford J.: +8

35: Friedrichsen S.: +9

T36: Couvra M.: +10

T36: Prinsloo J.: +10

T36: Rottluff M.: +10

T36: Ruuska L.: +10

40: Walker E.: +11

T41: Farr O.: +14

T41: Manley S.: +14

43: Andersen J.: +15

44: Van Meijel L.: +17

45: Gumberg J.: +18