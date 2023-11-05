2023 Rolex Challenge Tour Sunday tee times and pairings explored

The Challenge Tour, held its riveting Round 4 from November 2 to November 5, 2023. Set against the backdrop of a difficult par 72 course, golfers competed for victory and a portion of the €500,000 prize money.

Among his competitors, Marco Penge stood out, finishing the competition with an amazing total score of 209 strokes, gaining the coveted first position. Tom Vaillant finished a stroke behind, making the race extremely close.

Frederic Lacroix showed tenacity, finishing third with a commendable 214 strokes. Brandon Robinson-Thompson and Sam Bairstow were not far behind, finishing with scores of 215 and 216 strokes, respectively.

Sunday Tee times for the Rolex Challenge Tour

As the Challenge Tour 2023 nears its conclusion, golf fans can expect a fierce battle among the outstanding competitors. Here are the tee times for the final day, which promises to be full of riveting golf moments and perhaps game-changing performances.

Tee times (All time ET)

08:32 AM (Group 1): Stuart Manley, Jordan Gumberg, Lars van Meijel

08:44 AM (Group 2): Ugo Coussaud, Oliver Farr, Lauri Ruuska

08:56 AM (Group 3): Will Enefer, Martin Couvra, Félix Mory

09:08 AM (Group 4): Jaco Prinsloo, Jeppe Kristian Andersen, Lorenzo Scalise

09:20 AM (Group 5): Jamie Rutherford, Euan Walker, Sebastian Friedrichsen

09:37 AM (Group 6): Maximilian Rottluff, Ashley Chesters, Matteo Manassero

09:49 AM (Group 7): Adam Blomme, Jesper Svensson, Casey Jarvis

10:01 AM (Group 8): Ricardo Gouveia, Darren Fichardt, Manuel Elvira

10:13 AM (Group 9): Ivan Cantero, Benjamin Follett-Smith, Steven Brown

10:25 AM (Group 10): Brandon Stone, Sam Hutsby, Lucas Vacarisa

10:42 AM (Group 11): Andrea Pavan, Marc Hammer, Francesco Laporta

10:54 AM (Group 12): Tom Lewis, JJ Senekal, Nicolai Kristensen

11:06 AM (Group 13): Julian Suri, Conor Purcell, Joel Girrbach

11:18 AM (Group 14): Craig Howie, Sam Bairstow, Brandon Robinson Thompson

11:30 AM (Group 15): Frederic Lacroix, Tom Vaillant, Marco Penge

Scorecard at The Challenge Tour 2023

Marco Penge -7 (209)

Tom Vaillant -6 (210)

Frederic Lacroix -2 (214)

Brandon Robinson-Thompson -1 (215)

Sam Bairstow 0 (216)

T6 Joel Girrbach +1 (217)

T6 Craig Howie +1 (217)

T6 Conor Purcell +1 (217)

T6 Julian Suri +1 (217)

T10. Nicolai Kristensen +3 (219)

T10. Francesco Laporta +3 (219)

T10. Tom Lewis +3 (219)

T10. JJ Senekal +3 (219)