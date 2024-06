How much did LIV Golf reserve player Laurie Canter win at the European Open? Full prize money payout explored

Laurie Canter won the DP World Tour's European Open, with a score of 13 under. Canter took home his first career European Tour title and also the lion's share of the $2.7 million purse.

LIV Golf reserve player Canter's paycheck for winning the European Open was $425,797.02. Members of the Top 5 had winnings in excess of $100,000, and 44 other players received more than $10,000.

European Open Full prize money payout

Below is the full prize money payout for the 2024 European Open:

1 CANTER, Laurie -13 $425.797,02

T2 LAWRENCE, Thriston -11 $216.655,54

T2 WIESBERGER, Bernd -11 $216.655,54

T4 GUERRIER, Julien -10 $115.716,61

T4 NORGAARD, Niklas-10$115.716,61

6 NAKAJIMA, Keita -9 $87.664,10

7 CABRERA BELLO, Rafa -8 $75.140,65

T8 LEWIS, Tom -7 $51.596,58

T8 MCKIBBIN, Tom -7 $51.596,58

T8 MIGLIOZZI, Guido -7 $51.596,58

T8 PORTEOUS, Garrick -7 $51.596,58

T8 VEERMAN, Johannes -7 $51.596,58

T13 HILL, Calum -6 $36.919,10

T13 JORDAN, Matthew -6 $36.919,10

T13 LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo -6 $36.919,10

T13 LAW, David -6 $36.919,10

T13 SCHAPER, Jayden -6 $36.919,10

T18 DE BRUYN, Jannik -5 $31.684,31

T18 VAILLANT, Tom -5 $31.684,31

T20 CANTERO, Ivan -4 $29.555,32

T20 FRITTELLI, Dylan -4 $29.555,32

T22 BRADBURY, Dan -3 $27.551,58

T22 HUIZING, Daan -3 $27.551,58

T22 SYME, Connor -3 $27.551,58

T25 ARNAUS, Adri -2 $24.545,94

T25 DAVIDSON, Jack -2 $24.545,94

T25 FISHER, Ross -2 $24.545,94

T25 MANSELL, Richard -2 $24.545,94

T25 NICHOLAS, James -2 $24.545,94

T30 BESARD, Matthis -1 $21.164,61

T30 OTAEGUI, Adrian -1 $21.164,61

T30 PAUL, Yannik -1 $21.164,61

T30 STRYDOM, Ockie -1 $21.164,61

T34 CLEMENTS, Todd PAR $16.606,08

T34 CROCKER, Sean PAR $16.606,08

T34 GREEN, Gavin PAR $16.606,08

T34 KATSURAGAWA, Yuto PAR $16.606,08

T34 KO, Jeong weon PAR $16.606,08

T34 RUSCH, Benjamin PAR $16.606,08

T34 SMITH, Jordan PAR $16.606,08

T34 SULLIVAN, Andy PAR $16.606,08

T34 VAN DRIEL, Darius PAR $16.606,08

T34 VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai PAR $16.606,08

T44 FIGUEIREDO, Pedro +1 $13.525,32

T44 GØTH-RASMUSSEN, Jonathan +1 $13.525,32

T46 CHRISTENSEN, Tiger (AM) +2

T46 FRIEDRICHSEN, Sebastian +2 $12.523,44

T46 LACROIX, Frederic +2 $12.523,44

T49 KOFSTAD, Espen +3 $11.521,57

T49 KORHONEN, Mikko +3 $11.521,57

T51 BALDWIN, Matthew +4 $9.559,56

T51 COLSAERTS, Nicolas +4 $9.559,56

T51 FITZPATRICK, Alex +4 $9.559,56

T51 NEERGAARD-PETERSEN, Rasmus +4 $9.559,56

T51 PAVAN, Andrea +4 $9.559,56

T51 SHARMA, Shubhankar +4 $9.559,56

T57 BACHEM, Nick +5 $8.015,00

T57 PEPPERELL, Eddie +5 $8.015,00

T57 RUUSKA, Lauri +5 $8.015,00

T60 DEL REY, Alejandro +6 $7.138,36

T60 ELVIRA, Manuel +6 $7.138,36

T60 JARVIS, Casey +6 $7.138,36

T60 WHITNELL, Dale +6 $7.138,36

T64 TARRIO, Santiago +8 $6.512,19

T65 HILLIER, Daniel +9 $6.136,48

T65 KAWAMURA, Masahiro +9 $6.136,48

T67 HIDALGO, Angel +10 $5.760,79

T68 FORREST, Grant +11 $5.385,08

T68 HELLIGKILDE, Marcus +11 $5.385,08

70 SCHUETZ, Yannick +13 $5.009,38.

Laurie Canter has been playing regularly on the DP World Tour since 2016, but had never been able to win at this level before. Prior to the 2024 European Open, he had played 142 tournaments with four second-place finishes as his best results.

It is also only Canter's second professional victory. The previous one came at the Jamega Pro Golf Tour, when he won The Players Club in 2015.

Canter opened the 2024 European Open with a first round 68 to place second, four strokes behind eventual leader Jannik De Bruyn. In the second round, Canter carded a 66 to climb to the top of the leaderboard.

After his score of 73 during the “Moving Day” of the European Open, Canter remained in first place, tied with Guido Migliozzi. Finally, the champion closed with a round of 72 to win by two strokes.