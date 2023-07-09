"That’s my challenge. What I’m working towards" - Laurie Canter faces uphill battle for survival as he tackles LIV Golf's 'open zone'   

Laurie Canter's position on the LIV Golf squad is under threat. He is fighting on the Suadi circuit to fill the vacancy left by Sam Horfield's absence due to injury. However, Horsfield stated on Wednesday, July 4, that he will return to compete in the last three LIV Golf tournaments of the season, leaving Canter's status with the team in doubt.

LIV golfer has been battling to preserve their status on the Saudi circuit, as the series rules clearly specify that only the top 24 players and 14 team leaders will be eligible to compete in the series' third season.

Golfers who finish 25th to 44th on the points list at the end of this season will be in an open zone, which means they will either be retained by the team or must quit LIV.

In a recent interview, Laurie Canter, a former Tennis prodigy, discusses his game, saying:

“It makes me laugh when people say there is nothing on these events. Of course, there is, because you can see everyone grinding just like they always did. And there is plenty for me to play for. It’s everything to get in that top 24 and that is in the forefront of my mind. That’s my challenge. What I’m working towards.”

It is worth noting that Laurie Canter is now ranked 41st on the current LIV Golf points list, far from the top 24, and if Horsfield returns to the field, his chances of playing in the third season will obviously diminish.

LIV Golf standings

Talor Gooch topped the LIV Golf standings with a score of 136, followed by Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith. Dustin Johnson secured the fifth spot followed by Sebastian Munoz.

Here is the complete list of current LIV Golf Standings:

1. Talor Gooch: 136

2. Brooks Koepka: 109

3. Cameron Smith: 90

4. Branden Grace: 86

5. Dustin Johnson: 80

6. Sebastian Munoz: 79

7. Peter Uihlein: 76

8. Mito Pereira: 75

9. Harold Varner III: 74

10. Charles Howell III: 74

11. Peter Reed: 72

12. Carlos Ortiz: 63

13. Bryson DeChambeau: 58

14. Cameron Tringale: 58

15. Dean Burmester: 57

16. Sergio Garcia: 55

17. Jason Kokrak: 53

18. Brendan Steele: 46

19. Danny Lee: 41

20. Joaquin Niermann: 39

21. Anirban Lahiri: 38

22. Louis Oosthuizen: 36

23. Peter Perez: 34

24. Kevin Na: 34

25. Matt Wolff: 33

26. Scott Vincent: 30

27. Henrik Stenson: 30

28. Eugenio Chacarra: 24

29. David Puig: 22

30. Paul Casey: 19

31. Matt Jones: 18

32. Bubba Watson: 18

33. Ogletree: 14

34. Ian Poulter: 14

35. Charl Schwartzel: 12

36. Sam Horsfield: 12

37. Marc Leishman: 9

38. Thomas Pieters: 9

39. Graeme McDowell: 8

40. Laurie Canter: 8

41. Richard Bland: 7

42. Phil Mickelson: 7

43. Abraham Ancer: 7

44. Jediah Morgan: 3

45. Lee Westwood: 2

46. Bernd Wiesberger: 2

47. Chase Koepka: 1

48. Martin Kaymer: 0

