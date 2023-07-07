Talor Gooch and Torque GC top LIV Golf London power rankings

Talor Gooch is undoubtedly in his best career form. He has already won three LIV Golf events in 2023. This has also made him the most successful individual golfer in the Breakaway series.

The Saudi-backed golf series is set to be back at its inaugural event venue, Centurion Club, London.

Interestingly, the 31-year-old golfer has topped the power rankings of the upcoming event. In fact, the team power rankings are led by Joaquin Niemann's captained Toque GC.

Here are the top five golfers in the individual power rankings for the LIV Golf London:

1 - Talor Gooch

2 - Beyson DeChambeau

3 - Dustin Johnson

4 - Cameron Smith

5 - Brooks Koepka

Other players considered in the list, as per LIV Golf's website, were Branden Grace, who finished third when the league was last time at the Centurian Club, London, Majesticks GC's Laurie Canter, Torque GC's David Puig, and Smash GC's Jason Kokrak.

Have a look at the team power rankings for the LIV Golf London:

1 - Torque GC

2 - Crushers GC

3 - 4 Aces GC

4 - RangeGoats GC

Other teams considered for power rankings, as per LIV Golf's website, were Stinger GC, the last year's champion at the venue, and Majesticks GC, who are still searching for their first win.

"If apples were to apples..." - Talor Gooch compares leading FedEx Cup and LIV Golf points table

In spite of having some spectacular performances in the 2023 season, the LIV Golf season standings leader Talor Gooch's name for the Ryder Cup 2023 seems a mystery.

However, the American golfer feels he is worth having a discussion about his place in the United States team.

Gooch, who is currently ranked 88th in the OWGR, as per Golfmonthly.com, said:

"If apples were to apples, the guy leading the FedEx Cup and the guy leading the LIV standings, it's like - I think my play has shown that it's, at least, worth a discussion."

Talor Gooch is confident that if he puts on consistent performances, he will have a chance to knock on the doors for a spot in the biennial tournament in Rome.

He added:

"At the end of the day, the better I play, the more that is going to be a discussion hopefully. I've got to go win, and I've got to go prove that I'm worthy of having a discussion about."

Several LIV Golfers feel that Gooch deserves a place in the United States team. However, his spot depends on the hand of captain Zach Johnson.

Since Gooch is already out of the Ryder Cup standings, his only chance to make it to Rome would be if Johnson names him as one of the six picks.

