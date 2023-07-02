"I'm worthy of having a discussion about" - Talor Gooch's impressive LIV form fuels hope for Ryder Cup consideration

Talor Gooch is having a spectacular 2023. He won his third LIV Golf event at Real Golf Club Valderrama. His LIV Golf form is now one of the major talking points as the 2023 Ryder Cup nears.

With the news of the merger between the PGA Tour, the PIF, and the DP World Tour, LIV golfers participating in the upcoming team event is a big question. Because of Gooch's blistering form, he could be an asset to the Zach Johnson-led US team.

Talor Gooch, who is currently ranked 88th in the Official World Golf Rankings, still wonders what the news of the merger could mean for LIV Golfers at the Ryder Cup. As quoted by Golfmonthly.com, he said,

"If apples were to apples, the guy leading the FedEx Cup and the guy leading the LIV standings, it's like - I think my play has shown that it's, at least, worth a discussion. At the end of the day, the better I play, the more that is going to be a discussion hopefully. I've got to go win, and I've got to go prove that I'm worthy of having a discussion about."

Brooks Koepka, who won the 2023 PGA Championship, made headlines after becoming the first LIV Golfer to win a major tournament. His win automatically secured his spot at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. However, it is not yet officially confirmed.

Talor Gooch's performance since joining the LIV Golf League

Since joining the Saudi-baked league in June 2022, Talor Gooch's fortunes have changed. He showcased his marvelous skills in the 54-hole stroke play events and had some pretty amazing performances.

As of now, he has won the LIV Golf events most of the time as an individual winner. Gooch won the individual title three times, the most recent being the Andalucia event.

In 16 League events, Talor Gooch has finished in the Top 10 eight times. In 2023, his worst points table standing was T36, whereas, he has finished in the top 20 seven times.

Here are Talor Gooch's points table standings in the LIV Golf events since joining:

2023

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucia -1

LIV Golf Invitational DC - T15

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa - T36

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore - 1

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide - 1

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando - T16

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson - T13

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba - T11

2022

LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play - T7

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah - T12

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok - T20

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago - T35

LIV Golf Invitational Boston - 6

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster - T6

LIV Golf Invitational Portland - 7

LIV Golf Invitational London - 9

Talor Gooch recently won the LIV Golf Andalucia event which also fetched him a massive paycheck of $4 million.

