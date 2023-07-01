Can Taylor Gooch bag his third LIV Golf win at Real Club Valderrama? Golfer's odds explored

Talor Gooch, who has two LIV Golf victories, is aiming for a third on the Saudi circuit. LIV golfers flew to Sotogrande, Spain, for their next tournament, which will be held at Real Club Valderrama from June 30 to July 2.

Gooch finished fourth after the first round, alongside Cameron Smith of Australia and Kevin Na of the United States. He is currently two strokes behind first-round leaders Jason Kokrak and Dustin Johnson, who shot -4 on Friday, June 30.

Talor Gooch has +1600 odds to win the LIV Golf Valderrama, according to DraftKings. With odds of +700, Smith is the best bet for this week.

Brooks Koepka, who has previously won two LIV Golf events, is another strong contender to win the Valderrama event. He has a strong record this year, having won the PGA Championship in May.

According to DraftKings, the LIV Golf Valderrama odds are as follows:

Cameron Smith +700

Brooks Koepka +800

Sergio Garcia +1,200

Dustin Johnson +1,200

Talor Gooch +1,600

Mito Pereira +1,800

Bryson DeChambeau +1,800

Patrick Reed +2,000

Joaquin Niemann +2,000

Harold Varner III +2,000

Charles Howell +2,200

Peter Uihlein +3,000

Branden Grace +3,000

Paul Casey +3,500

Matthew Wolff +3,500

2023 LIV Golf Valderrama Round 1 leaderboard

Jason Kokrak and Dustin Johnson are tied for first place at the 2023 LIV Golf Valderrama event with scores of under 4. The American duo shot a round of 67 to take the lead in the event's opening round.

Anirban Lahiri finished third after shooting a 68-hole round. He will begin the next round one stroke behind the leaders.

With a score of -2, Talor Gooch finished fourth in a three-way tie with Cameron Smith and Kevin Na. Sergio Garcia finished eighth in the tournament, alongside Ian Poulter, Richard Bland, Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Henrik Stenson, Dean Burmester, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 LIV Golf Valderrama Round 1:

T1- Dustin Johnson -4

T1- Jason Kokrak -4

3- Anirban Lahiri -3

T4- Cameron Smith -2

T4- Talor Gooch -2

T4- Kevin Na -2

T7- Dean Burmester -1

T7- Sergio Garcia -1

T7- Richard Bland -1

T7- Joaquin Niemann -1

T7- Bryson DeChambeau -1

T7- Henrik Stenson -1

T7- Mark Leishman -1

T7- Ian Poulter E

T15- Patrick Reed E

T15- Cameron Tringale E

T15- Matt Jones E

T15- Brooks Koepka E

T15- Sebastian Muñoz E

T15- Laurie Canter E

T15- Mito Pereira E

T15- Charl Schwartzel E

T15- Graeme McDowell E

T15- Paul Casey E

T25- Abraham Ancer +1

T25- Danny Lee +1

T25- Bubba Watson +1

T28- Phil Mickelson +2

T28- Thomas Pieters +2

T28- Bernd Wiesberger +2

T28- Carlos Ortiz +2

T28- Martin Kaymer +2

T28- Lee Westwood +2

T34- Harold Varner III +3

T34- David Puig +3

T34- Eugenio Chacarra +3

T34- Jediah Morgan +3

T34- Brendan Steele +3

T34- Louis Oosthuizen +3

T40- Peter Uihlein +4

T40- Chase Koepka +4

42- James Piot +5

T43- Patt Perez +6

T43- Charles Howell III +6

T43- Scott Vincent +6

T43- Matt Wolff +6

T43- Branden Grace +6

48 Sihwan Kim +10

LIV Golf Valderrama Teams rankings

1- Crushers GC -4

2- Rippers GC -3

3- Majesticks GC -2

4- Torque GC -1

T5- 4Aces GC E

T5- Smash GC E

T7- Cleeks GC +1

T7- RangeGoatsGC +1

T9- Fireballs GC +2

T9- Stinger GC +2

T11- HyFlyers GC +5

T11- Iron Heads GC +5

Poll : 0 votes