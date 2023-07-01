Can Taylor Gooch bag his third LIV Golf win at Real Club Valderrama? Golfer's odds explored

Talor Gooch, who has two LIV Golf victories, is aiming for a third on the Saudi circuit. LIV golfers flew to Sotogrande, Spain, for their next tournament, which will be held at Real Club Valderrama from June 30 to July 2.
Gooch finished fourth after the first round, alongside Cameron Smith of Australia and Kevin Na of the United States. He is currently two strokes behind first-round leaders Jason Kokrak and Dustin Johnson, who shot -4 on Friday, June 30.
Talor Gooch has +1600 odds to win the LIV Golf Valderrama, according to DraftKings. With odds of +700, Smith is the best bet for this week.
Brooks Koepka, who has previously won two LIV Golf events, is another strong contender to win the Valderrama event. He has a strong record this year, having won the PGA Championship in May.
According to DraftKings, the LIV Golf Valderrama odds are as follows:
Cameron Smith +700
Brooks Koepka +800
Sergio Garcia +1,200
Dustin Johnson +1,200
Talor Gooch +1,600
Mito Pereira +1,800
Bryson DeChambeau +1,800
Patrick Reed +2,000
Joaquin Niemann +2,000
Harold Varner III +2,000
Charles Howell +2,200
Peter Uihlein +3,000
Branden Grace +3,000
Paul Casey +3,500
Matthew Wolff +3,500
2023 LIV Golf Valderrama Round 1 leaderboard
Jason Kokrak and Dustin Johnson are tied for first place at the 2023 LIV Golf Valderrama event with scores of under 4. The American duo shot a round of 67 to take the lead in the event's opening round.
Anirban Lahiri finished third after shooting a 68-hole round. He will begin the next round one stroke behind the leaders.
With a score of -2, Talor Gooch finished fourth in a three-way tie with Cameron Smith and Kevin Na. Sergio Garcia finished eighth in the tournament, alongside Ian Poulter, Richard Bland, Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Henrik Stenson, Dean Burmester, and Bryson DeChambeau.
Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 LIV Golf Valderrama Round 1:
T1- Dustin Johnson -4
T1- Jason Kokrak -4
3- Anirban Lahiri -3
T4- Cameron Smith -2
T4- Talor Gooch -2
T4- Kevin Na -2
T7- Dean Burmester -1
T7- Sergio Garcia -1
T7- Richard Bland -1
T7- Joaquin Niemann -1
T7- Bryson DeChambeau -1
T7- Henrik Stenson -1
T7- Mark Leishman -1
T7- Ian Poulter E
T15- Patrick Reed E
T15- Cameron Tringale E
T15- Matt Jones E
T15- Brooks Koepka E
T15- Sebastian Muñoz E
T15- Laurie Canter E
T15- Mito Pereira E
T15- Charl Schwartzel E
T15- Graeme McDowell E
T15- Paul Casey E
T25- Abraham Ancer +1
T25- Danny Lee +1
T25- Bubba Watson +1
T28- Phil Mickelson +2
T28- Thomas Pieters +2
T28- Bernd Wiesberger +2
T28- Carlos Ortiz +2
T28- Martin Kaymer +2
T28- Lee Westwood +2
T34- Harold Varner III +3
T34- David Puig +3
T34- Eugenio Chacarra +3
T34- Jediah Morgan +3
T34- Brendan Steele +3
T34- Louis Oosthuizen +3
T40- Peter Uihlein +4
T40- Chase Koepka +4
42- James Piot +5
T43- Patt Perez +6
T43- Charles Howell III +6
T43- Scott Vincent +6
T43- Matt Wolff +6
T43- Branden Grace +6
48 Sihwan Kim +10
LIV Golf Valderrama Teams rankings
1- Crushers GC -4
2- Rippers GC -3
3- Majesticks GC -2
4- Torque GC -1
T5- 4Aces GC E
T5- Smash GC E
T7- Cleeks GC +1
T7- RangeGoatsGC +1
T9- Fireballs GC +2
T9- Stinger GC +2
T11- HyFlyers GC +5
T11- Iron Heads GC +5