Who is leading the LIV Golf Andalucia? Day 1 leaderboard and highlights explored

Dustin Johnson, captain and star of the 4Aces GC team, and Jason Kokrak of the Smash GC team lead the LIV Golf Andalucia tournament after the first round. In the team section, the Crushers GC are at the top of the list.

Johnson and Kokrak played for -4 at Real Club Valderrama, a course that proved to be quite demanding. Johnson played with five bogeys and one birdie, while Kokrak was ahead on both records (six birdies and two bogeys).

Anirban Lahiri placed third with a score of -3. He also reported only one bogey but with four birdies.

Three players managed a score of -2 to place T4 in the first round of LIV Golf Andalucia. Kevin Na bogeyed just once but made three birdies. The season leader in singles, Talor Gooch, made four birdies but also made two bogeys.

The most striking case was that of Cameron Smith, who rode an up-and-down course, making six birdies and four bogeys.

The course proved to be very difficult, as Sergio Garcia had already said. Exactly half of the field (24 players) scored for par or better. There was no eagle, but there were several double bogeys and triple bogeys, and even a quadruple bogey (Sihwan Kim, hole 11).

The team standings at LIV Golf Andalucia find the Crushers GC at the top, thanks to the performance of Anirban Lahiri, Bryson DeChambeau (-1, T7) and Paul Casey (E, T15).

The fourth member of the team, Charles Howel III, fared poorly in the first round (+6, T43). However, let's remember that team results are measured only by the top three finishers.

The second place in the team tournament at LIV Golf Valderrama is occupied by the Ripper GC. Driving the result were captain Cameron Smith (T4, -2), Marc Leishman (T7, -1) and Matt Jones (T15, E).

Finishing third were the Majesticks GC. This is perhaps the most surprising result of the first round at LIV Golf Andalucia, given that the team is second to last in the season. They were decisive to place two golfers in T7 (co-captains Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson, -1) as well as one in T15 (Laurie Canter, E).

LIV Golf Andalucia full leaderboard

Below is the complete leaderboard (individual and team) of the LIV Golf Andalucia:

Singles

T1- Dustin Johnson -4

T1- Jason Kokrak -4

3- Anirban Lahiri -3

T4- Cameron Smith -2

T4- Talor Gooch -2

T4- Kevin Na -2

T7- Dean Burmester -1

T7- Sergio Garcia -1

T7- Richard Bland -1

T7- Joaquin Niemann -1

T7- Bryson DeChambeau -1

T7- Henrik Stenson -1

T7- Mark Leishman -1

T7- Ian Poulter E

T15- Patrick Reed E

T15- Cameron Tringale E

T15- Matt Jones E

T15- Brooks Koepka E

T15- Sebastian Muñoz E

T15- Laurie Canter E

T15- Mito Pereira E

T15- Charl Schwartzel E

T15- Graeme McDowell E

T15- Paul Casey E

T25- Abraham Ancer +1

T25- Danny Lee +1

T25- Bubba Watson +1

T28- Phil Mickelson +2

T28- Thomas Pieters +2

T28- Bernd Wiesberger +2

T28- Carlos Ortiz +2

T28- Martin Kaymer +2

T28- Lee Westwood +2

T34- Harold Varner III +3

T34- David Puig +3

T34- Eugenio Chacarra +3

T34- Jediah Morgan +3

T34- Brendan Steele +3

T34- Louis Oosthuizen +3

T40- Peter Uihlein +4

T40- Chase Koepka +4

42- James Piot +5

T43- Patt Perez +6

T43- Charles Howell III +6

T43- Scott Vincent +6

T43- Matt Wolff +6

T43- Branden Grace +6

48 Sihwan Kim +10

Teams

1- Crushers GC -4

2- Rippers GC -3

3- Majesticks GC -2

4- Torque GC -1

T5- 4Aces GC E

T5- Smash GC E

T7- Cleeks GC +1

T7- RangeGoatsGC +1

T9- Fireballs GC +2

T9- Stinger GC +2

T11- HyFlyers GC +5

T11- Iron Heads GC +5

Poll : 0 votes