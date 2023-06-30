LIV Golf Andalucia: Round 2 pairings and tee times explored

The LIV Golf circuit used its social networks to relay the tee time for the second round of the LIV Golf Andalucia tournament. The second day will begin this Saturday at 1:15 pm local time (7:15 pm Eastern Time).

The 48 players will be grouped in 16 groups of three, each of which will start at the same time on a different hole. Holes 3 and 14 will not be occupied on the tee off.

The groups were made according to the results of the first day. For this reason, the leaders of the LIV Golf Andalucia, Dustin Johnson from the 4Aces GC team and Jason Kokrak from the Smash GC team, will be starting from hole 1. Anirban Lahiri from the Crushers GC team ( who placed third) will also be competing in this threesome.

The leader of the overall individual ranking, Talor Gooch, of the RangeGoat GC team, will be teeing off from the second hole. Meanwhile, the 18th hole of the LIV Golf Andalucía will have the particularity of grouping three captains: Bryson de Chambeau (Crushers GC), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC) and Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC).

The LIV Golf Andalucia team standings are led by Crushers GC, followed by Ripper GC and Majesticks GC. The season's leading team, 4Aces GC, is fifth, just four strokes off the top spot.

This is the first time that the tour, supported by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, has made a stop in Spain, but it will not be the last.

From the Valderrama Golf Club, home of the tournament, the authorities of LIV Golf and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport of the Government of Andalucia announced a multi-year agreement for the circuit to return to the Spanish region.

That's the reason why the tournament changed its original name (LIV Golf Valderrama) to its current name (LIV Golf Andalucia).

LIV Golf Andalucia: Full round 2 pairings

Below are all the pairings that will be teeing off at 1:15 pm local time (7:15 pm Eastern Time) this Saturday.

GROUP 1

Hole 1

Anirban Lahiri

Jason Kokrak

Dustin Johnson

GROUP 2

Hole 2

Cameron Smith

Talor Gooch

Kevin Na

GROUP 3

Hole 4

Dean Burmester

Sergio Garcia

Richard Bland

GROUP 4

Hole 18

Joaquin Niemann

Bryson DeChambeau

Henrik Stenson

GROUP 5

Hole 17

Patrick Reed

Ian Poulter

Mark Leishman

GROUP 6

Hole 16

Cameron Tringale

Matt Jones

Brooks Koepka

GROUP 7

Hole 15

Sebastian Muñoz

Laurie Canter

Mito Pereira

GROUP 8

Hole 5

Charl Schwartzel

Graeme McDowell

Paul Casey

GROUP 9

Hole 6

Abrahm Ancer

Danny Lee

Bubba Watson

GROUP 10

Hole 7

Phil Mickelson

Thomas Pieters

Bernd Wiesberger

GROUP 11

Hole 8

Carlos Ortiz

Martin Kaymer

Lee Westwood

GROUP 12

Hole 9

Harold Varner III

David Puig

Eugenio Chacarra

GROUP 13

Hole 10

Jediah Morgan

Brendan Steele

Louis Oosthuizen

GROUP 14

Hole 11

James Piot

Peter Uihlein

Chase Koepka

GROUP 15

Hole 12

Patt Perez

Charles Howell III

Scott Vincent

GROUP 16

Hole 13

Sihwan Kim

Matt Wolff

Branden Grace

