LIV Golf Andalucia: Round 2 pairings and tee times explored

The LIV Golf circuit used its social networks to relay the tee time for the second round of the LIV Golf Andalucia tournament. The second day will begin this Saturday at 1:15 pm local time (7:15 pm Eastern Time).
The 48 players will be grouped in 16 groups of three, each of which will start at the same time on a different hole. Holes 3 and 14 will not be occupied on the tee off.
The groups were made according to the results of the first day. For this reason, the leaders of the LIV Golf Andalucia, Dustin Johnson from the 4Aces GC team and Jason Kokrak from the Smash GC team, will be starting from hole 1. Anirban Lahiri from the Crushers GC team ( who placed third) will also be competing in this threesome.
The leader of the overall individual ranking, Talor Gooch, of the RangeGoat GC team, will be teeing off from the second hole. Meanwhile, the 18th hole of the LIV Golf Andalucía will have the particularity of grouping three captains: Bryson de Chambeau (Crushers GC), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC) and Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC).
The LIV Golf Andalucia team standings are led by Crushers GC, followed by Ripper GC and Majesticks GC. The season's leading team, 4Aces GC, is fifth, just four strokes off the top spot.
This is the first time that the tour, supported by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, has made a stop in Spain, but it will not be the last.
From the Valderrama Golf Club, home of the tournament, the authorities of LIV Golf and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport of the Government of Andalucia announced a multi-year agreement for the circuit to return to the Spanish region.
That's the reason why the tournament changed its original name (LIV Golf Valderrama) to its current name (LIV Golf Andalucia).
LIV Golf Andalucia: Full round 2 pairings
Below are all the pairings that will be teeing off at 1:15 pm local time (7:15 pm Eastern Time) this Saturday.
GROUP 1
Hole 1
- Anirban Lahiri
- Jason Kokrak
- Dustin Johnson
GROUP 2
Hole 2
- Cameron Smith
- Talor Gooch
- Kevin Na
GROUP 3
Hole 4
- Dean Burmester
- Sergio Garcia
- Richard Bland
GROUP 4
Hole 18
- Joaquin Niemann
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Henrik Stenson
GROUP 5
Hole 17
- Patrick Reed
- Ian Poulter
- Mark Leishman
GROUP 6
Hole 16
- Cameron Tringale
- Matt Jones
- Brooks Koepka
GROUP 7
Hole 15
- Sebastian Muñoz
- Laurie Canter
- Mito Pereira
GROUP 8
Hole 5
- Charl Schwartzel
- Graeme McDowell
- Paul Casey
GROUP 9
Hole 6
- Abrahm Ancer
- Danny Lee
- Bubba Watson
GROUP 10
Hole 7
- Phil Mickelson
- Thomas Pieters
- Bernd Wiesberger
GROUP 11
Hole 8
- Carlos Ortiz
- Martin Kaymer
- Lee Westwood
GROUP 12
Hole 9
- Harold Varner III
- David Puig
- Eugenio Chacarra
GROUP 13
Hole 10
- Jediah Morgan
- Brendan Steele
- Louis Oosthuizen
GROUP 14
Hole 11
- James Piot
- Peter Uihlein
- Chase Koepka
GROUP 15
Hole 12
- Patt Perez
- Charles Howell III
- Scott Vincent
GROUP 16
Hole 13
- Sihwan Kim
- Matt Wolff
- Branden Grace