U.S. team captain Zach Johnson on Wednesday said that he wouldn’t rule out Tiger Woods playing in the 2023 Ryder Cup. The golfer was speaking at the Sony Open in Hawaii when he said that he wouldn’t mind selecting the 15-time major winners for his team.

Woods has spent most of the past year recovering. The golfer missed several events due to injuries he sustained from his February 2021 car crash. As uncertainty looms over the legendary golfer’s career, the U.S. Ryder Cup team captain has now stated that the ace golfer could make a return to the side in 2023. Stating that he wouldn’t write off Woods, Johnson laid out how the ace golfer would play at the event.

Speaking at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Zach Johnson said:

“I would only contemplate having him on the team if he felt … if he was putting up some numbers and some scores, No. 1, showing some sign of being competitive. And then No. 2, that discussion would be had with the other guys that are a part of that team, and specifically him.”

Johnson, who served as vice-captain under Woods at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia, said that he trusts the ace golfer’s commitment to the U.S. team.

He added:

“If there is anything I trust in Tiger Woods is that he's extremely invested in this team and the future Cups. Extremely invested. I can't speak to that enough. And then I think you would do anything and everything for the betterment of the team. I assume he would say—I don't like making assumptions—but I’m confident that he would say, ‘Yeah, I can play, or no, I can't.’”

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods is a member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team. However, the player’s role in the team is yet to be confirmed. It’ll be interesting to see if Woods will tee off at the event as the U.S. side attempts to win in Europe for the first time in 30 years this September in Italy.

Tiger Woods is an 'integral part' of the U.S. team

This isn’t the first time U.S. team captain Zach Johnson has hinted at Tiger Woods playing in the 2023 Ryder Cup. Earlier in October, the golfer had revealed that the golf legend would be a part of his side. However, he was unsure about the role Woods would take up in the team.

Speaking at the year-to-go ceremonies, Johnson said that Woods will be an integral member of the U.S. team. Stating that the ace golfer is already a member of the side, the skipper said that he was looking forward to the event.

Opening up on the chances of Tiger Woods playing in Italy, Zach Johnson said:

"Given who he is and what he's all about, I can tell you right now, I don't know if he'll be here next year but he'll be a part of this team in some capacity… He already is, practically… I can't put this mildly - he loves the Ryder Cup. He has made it a priority of his and certainly of Team USA. He wants to be a part of it as best he can."

Despite Johnson’s words, Tiger Woods’ chances of playing at the international event are slim. The golfer pulled out of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December, citing plantar fasciitis. The ace golfer is yet to announce the events he will take part in this year.

