“The system for Team USA is really, really good” – Zach Johnson on taking over the Ryder Cup captaincy

Davis Love III and Zach Johnson have been the top names on the list for the US team’s captaincy in international events. While Love led this year’s Presidents Cup team, Johnson backed him by serving in the captain’s assistant role.

Following this year’s Presidents Cup success in North Carolina, Johnson was named captain for the US Ryder Cup side traveling to Rome in 2023. He is replacing Steve Stricker in the role. Speaking about his takeover, the golfer exuded confidence in the team.

Johnson addressed the pressure of taking over as Ryder Cup team captain. Talking about the new role, the veteran said that he is positive about the US team's ’system' in place. He lauded the growing synergy between the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup sides’ strategic preparations in recent years and said that he was happy to have Davis Love by his side.

Speaking to the media ahead of the RSM Classic, Zach Johnson said, as quoted by the PGA Tour website:

“I’ll say the beauty of what’s been established … is that we have a system. The system for Team USA is really, really good right now. It doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re going to win, but it’s good, and it can take on the personality year-in and year-out of that leader, so you can stay on the same road and just have a different bus driver.”

It is pertinent to note that Zach Johnson assisted Davis Love III and his side in this year’s Presidents Cup win. The US side defeated the International Team by a 17.5-12.5 margin at Quail Hollow. Following this, many were appreciative of Johnson’s role, which suggested him as an ideal candidate for the Ryder Cup captaincy post.

Zach Johnson wants 'no drama' on his side

At 46, Zach Johnson is being looked at as a ’bridge captain' between generations for the Ryder Cup. Having played in the competition for years, he has spent ample time with prospective US Ryder Cup team members. This is bound to make his job easier while making his team picks.

Joey Donia - KWQC @JoeyDonia 2023 Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson makes it pretty clear golfers from Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf will be banned from the Ryder Cup 2023 Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson makes it pretty clear golfers from Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf will be banned from the Ryder Cup https://t.co/eCIHKvjAvK

Johnson addressed the same and said that he knew his peers well. The golfer said that he couldn’t ‘stand drama’ and that he would work to avoid it on the big stage. He stated it as No. 1 of his two-step process in captaining.

He said:

“Knowing that my peers want me to do this is everything to me. I'm a guy that, I can't stand drama, so it's going to be my goal to avoid that. It's not always easy, it's not always practical, it's not always going to happen. That's No. 1.”

He added:

“No. 2 would be, I just want to give the guys the ability to enter the most uncomfortable week in a very comfortable manner. The system's already in place, I'm going to follow it, I'm going to nuance it to Zach and Kim Johnson and represent that team as best I can.”

Zach Johnson has played in five Ryder Cups so far. He has the experience of serving as a captain’s assistant in the past two Ryder Cups as well. With his ample experience, the US team seems to be in the right hands.

Unsurprisingly, Presidents Cup skipper Davis Love has also been in praise of Johnson ever since he was announced as a prospect for the international event’s captaincy role.

