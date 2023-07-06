"He plays really good outside the US" - Bubba Watson voices his opinion for RangeGoats GC teammate Talor Gooch's for the Ryder Cup team

Bubba Watson has backed his RangeGoats GC teammate Talor Gooch to be part of the Ryder Cup team. The latter has already won the LIV Golf individual prize three times. He has had several top-10 finishes as well.

Watson compared Rickie Fowler's and his RangeGoats GC teammate's stance in the upcoming tournament. He feels the latter is far ahead and wants US Ryder Cup team captain Zach Johnson to pick Gooch as one of the captain's picks.

Watson stated:

"But I would have to say those two [Fowler and Gooch] have been the impressive ones the last few weeks, just their high finishes and how they've been playing pretty much all year."

Bubba Watson lauded Talor Gooch's impressive ability to play well outside the United States. He added that both Fowler and Gooch should be picked for the team.

He said:

"If they're not already - if Rickie is not already in points, he's definitely getting a pick, and Talor should definitely get a pick. He's playing that well, and he plays really good outside the US."

Bubba Waston also sheds some light on Talor Gooch's personality. He shared that the golfer is a quiet individual and loves to spend time with his family.

He continued:

"You know what, he's so quiet, he's so to himself. But having his family travel with him, being able to spend a lot of time with his family, being able to spend time with his young one, his in-laws, he's just down to earth, and he's just focused on the next shot," said Watson.

Watson also added that Talor Gooch loves team golf and is a very solid player.

Watson concluded:

"Solid player, we've all known that, and for him to quietly jump ship out of nowhere to come over here because he loves team golf, it was cool to see."

Talor Gooch's inactivity in PGA Tour events has cost him ranking points as well as missing out on the US Ryder Cup standings.

But just like Brooks Koepka, who will be almost certain to be a captain's pick, he can also make his way into the team. Of course, if Zach Johnson wants!

Talor Gooch has had an impressive 2023 season with the LIV Golf league

Gooch, who had No. 31 as the best Official World Golf Ranking, had a change of fortunes after joining the LIV Golf League. He won three tournaments in the 2023 season itself to become the most successful individual golfer in the League.

He won two consecutive events to register another record in the league. Here is his standing in all the LIV Golf events in 2023:

LIV Golf Andalucia -1

LIV Golf DC - T15

LIV Golf Tulsa - T36

LIV Golf Singapore - 1

LIV Golf Adelaide - 1

LIV Golf Orlando - T16

LIV Golf Tucson - T13

LIV Golf Mayakoba - T11

The Ryder Cup 2023 will be played at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club from September 29 onward.

