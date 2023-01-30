LIV Golf League’s 2023 schedule has 14 events in seven countries

After a successful inaugural season, the LIV Golf Invitational Series is finally returning as the LIV Golf League in February. The groundbreaking Saudi-backed league will see its top 48 players travel across seven different countries for 14 events.
The league will follow the existing 54-hole format. It’ll also feature both individual and team events, like the inaugural season. However, the bigger and extended schedule is the highlight of the new edition.
Apart from the USA, UK, Mexico, and Australia, the new season will see LIV golfers in Spain, Singapore and Saudi Arabia.
2023 LIV Golf League full schedule
The 2023 LIV Golf League will kickstart on February 24 in Mexico.
The inaugural event will be held at Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Course on Mexico’s Riviera Maya. Notably, LIV managed to strike a deal with the course famous for hosting the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship.
Following Mexico, the league will travel to Tucson, Arizona. The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia, Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Real Club Valderrama in Andalucía, Spain and the Centurion Club outside London, England, are other notable venues on the list.
Here is the complete schedule for the 2023 LIV Golf League:
Feb. 24-26
LIV Golf Mayakoba
- El Camaleón at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
March 17-19
LIV Golf Tucson
- The Gallery Golf Club, Arizona, USA
March 31-April 2
LIV Golf Orlando
- Orange County National, Florida, USA
April 21-23
LIV Golf Adelaide
- The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia
April 28-30
LIV Golf Singapore
- The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore
May 12-14
LIV Golf Tulsa
- Cedar Ridge Country Club, Oklahoma, USA
May 26-28
LIV Golf DC
- Trump National Washington D.C. Washington D.C., USA
June 30-July 2
LIV Golf Valderrama
- Real Club Valderrama, Andalucía, Spain
July 7-9
LIV Golf London
- Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom
Aug. 4-6
LIV Golf Greenbrier
- The Old White at The Greenbrier, West Virginia, USA
Aug. 11-13
LIV Golf Bedminster
- Trump National Bedminster, New Jersey, USA
Sept. 22-24
LIV Golf Chicago
- Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois, USA
Oct. 20-22
LIV Golf Miami
- Trump National Doral, Florida, USA
Nov. 3-5
LIV Golf Team Championship Jeddah
- Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
It is pertinent to note that the 2023 LIV Golf League will have a deeper prize purse as compared to the inaugural season. The season is also expected to have bigger names on its roster.
While it will maintain its 48-man 12-team system, more players are expected to arrive from the PGA and DP World Tours in the coming days. As speculation on these possible player transfers continues, LIV’s official website is yet to update the player roster from 2022.
This will also be the first season of LIV Golf with a TV broadcast. Unlike last year’s YouTube streams, 2023 LIV events will be broadcast live on CW Network.
More information on the LIV Golf League, like tickets, hospitality packages and Pro-Am opportunities is available at LIVGolf.com.