LIV Golf League’s 2023 schedule has 14 events in seven countries

After a successful inaugural season, the LIV Golf Invitational Series is finally returning as the LIV Golf League in February. The groundbreaking Saudi-backed league will see its top 48 players travel across seven different countries for 14 events.

The league will follow the existing 54-hole format. It’ll also feature both individual and team events, like the inaugural season. However, the bigger and extended schedule is the highlight of the new edition.

Apart from the USA, UK, Mexico, and Australia, the new season will see LIV golfers in Spain, Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

2023 LIV Golf League full schedule

The 2023 LIV Golf League will kickstart on February 24 in Mexico.

The inaugural event will be held at Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Course on Mexico’s Riviera Maya. Notably, LIV managed to strike a deal with the course famous for hosting the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship.

Following Mexico, the league will travel to Tucson, Arizona. The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia, Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Real Club Valderrama in Andalucía, Spain and the Centurion Club outside London, England, are other notable venues on the list.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2023 LIV Golf League:

Feb. 24-26

LIV Golf Mayakoba

El Camaleón at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

March 17-19

LIV Golf Tucson

The Gallery Golf Club, Arizona, USA

March 31-April 2

LIV Golf Orlando

Orange County National, Florida, USA

April 21-23

LIV Golf Adelaide

The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

April 28-30

LIV Golf Singapore

The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

May 12-14

LIV Golf Tulsa

Cedar Ridge Country Club, Oklahoma, USA

May 26-28

LIV Golf DC

Trump National Washington D.C. Washington D.C., USA

June 30-July 2

LIV Golf Valderrama

Real Club Valderrama, Andalucía, Spain

July 7-9

LIV Golf London

Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom

Aug. 4-6

LIV Golf Greenbrier

The Old White at The Greenbrier, West Virginia, USA

Aug. 11-13

LIV Golf Bedminster

Trump National Bedminster, New Jersey, USA

Sept. 22-24

LIV Golf Chicago

Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois, USA

Oct. 20-22

LIV Golf Miami

Trump National Doral, Florida, USA

Nov. 3-5

LIV Golf Team Championship Jeddah

Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

It is pertinent to note that the 2023 LIV Golf League will have a deeper prize purse as compared to the inaugural season. The season is also expected to have bigger names on its roster.

While it will maintain its 48-man 12-team system, more players are expected to arrive from the PGA and DP World Tours in the coming days. As speculation on these possible player transfers continues, LIV’s official website is yet to update the player roster from 2022.

This will also be the first season of LIV Golf with a TV broadcast. Unlike last year’s YouTube streams, 2023 LIV events will be broadcast live on CW Network.

More information on the LIV Golf League, like tickets, hospitality packages and Pro-Am opportunities is available at LIVGolf.com.

