When is LIV Golf 2023 starting? Everything we know about the new season

The 2023 LIV Golf Season is scheduled to begin very soon. The tumultuous series' opening tournament is set to begin on February 24 and run through February 26.

Seven of the 14 events in LIV Golf's second season have already been announced. It was originally planned to reveal the 2023 roster in December 2022, but that date was postponed. However, not all of the series' events have yet been revealed.

The first match of LIV Golf will take place at El Camaleon Golf Club in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and the second match will take place at Gallery Golf Club in Marana, Arizona, from March 17 to 19.

LIV Golf Adelaide will begin at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia, on April 21 and run through April 23. The competition will be held in Mexico, Singapore, Australia, and the United States this year.

2023 LIV Golf tentative schedule

February: Florida

February: California

March: Tucson

April: Australia (Sydney or Queensland)

April: Singapore

May: Washington (Week after PGA Championship)

June: Philadelphia

July: London (Centurion)

July: Spain (Valderrama, week before British Open)

August: New Jersey (Bedminster)

August: West Virginia (The Greenbrier)

September: Chicago

September: Toronto or Mexico

September: Florida (Trump Doral)

2023 LIV Golf confirmed schedule

LIV Golf Mayakoba

Date: Feb. 24-26

Golf Course: El Camaleon Golf Club

City: Riviera Maya, Mexico

LIV Golf Tucson

Date: March 17-19

Golf Course: Gallery Golf Club

City: Marana, Arizona

LIV Golf Adelaide

Date: April 21-23

Golf Course: Grange Golf Club

City: Adelaide, Australia

LIV Golf Singapore

Date: April 28-30

Golf Course: Sentosa Golf Club

City: Sentosa, Singapore

LIV Golf Tulsa

Date: May 12-14

Golf Course: Cedar Ridge Country Club

City: Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

LIV Golf Valderrama

Date: June 30-July 2

Golf Course: Sotogrande, Cádiz, España

City: Valderrama

LIV Golf Greenbrier

Date: Aug. 4-6

Golf Course: The Greenbrier

City: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

LIV Golf signs a broadcast deal with CW network

LIV Golf finally has a television broadcaster for their 2023 season. The series recently signed a deal with the CW Network.

The first season of the series garnered a lot of attention but failed to gain an audience as it was streamed on YouTube and their official website. Nonetheless, they finally have a network to televise their events scheduled for 2023.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman celebrated the momentous day and said:

"This is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights. The CW will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our athletes and partners. We're very proud to note how consequential it is that a league that has only existed for one year has secured a full broadcast deal in the debut full league season."

Dennis Miller, the CW Network president, also talked about signing a deal with LIV Golf. He said:

"For The CW, our partnership with LIV Golf marks a significant milestone in our goal to re-engineer the network with quality, diversified programming for our viewers, advertisers, and CW affiliates. This also marks the first time in The CW’s 17-year history that the network is the exclusive broadcast home for live mainstream sports."

It is pertinent to note that the CW network will livestream the Saturday and Sunday events, while Friday's opening round will be available on their app.

