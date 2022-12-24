LIV postpones 2023 roster release, won’t be out until January

After the successful conclusion of the first season of LIV Golf, fans have been waiting for the 2023 roster. However, it has now been postponed until after Christmas.

The series was supposed to announce its new lineup on December 21, but it was postponed due to internal disputes. There are many more things going on behind the scenes, so the 2023 timeline has been rolled back a few more times. It won't happen until January 2023.

The LIV Golf Series has been in the headlines since its inception. Previously, the PGA Tour barred players from competing in major tournaments after they joined LIV Golf. The newly formed series enticed PGA Tour players with a large share of the prize money.

In response, LIV Golf sued the PGA Tour, and they have been struggling in a legal battle.

A decision was recently issued confirming the LIV Golf players' eligibility to compete in the Masters. However, many more troubling issues have arisen within LIV Golf.

Rumors have been swirling around about the changing of the LIV Golf CEO. Last month, the PGA Tour player and current World No. 1 golfer, Rory McIlroy, told the media that everything would be sorted if current LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman stepped down from his position.

In the midst of all of this, LIV Golf announced the schedule for their 2023 season, including the dates and locations of a few tournaments in Singapore, Mexico, and Spain. However, there is still time to reveal the full roster, which is expected to be released in January 2023.

LIV Golf 2023 schedule

The upcoming season of the Saudi-backed series will not be restricted to the United States. Instead, they've begun to form by spreading their roots to Mexico, Singapore, and Spain.

On November 30, LIV Golf announced on its official social media handle that its first tournament would be held in Mexico at the Riviera Maya in Mayakoba.

The tournament will be organized from February 24 to 26 in Mexico, followed by their next game in Singapore from April 28 to 30, and from June 30 to July 2, it will take place in Spain.

The Mexican-American golfer Abraham Ancer is slated to play on the El Camaleon Golf Course in Mexico in February alongside Carlos Ortiz, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith.

In the second tournament of LIV Golf at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Mickelson, Garcia, Johnson, Smith, and Koepka will compete against each other. In the third tournament announced, six golfers will take on one another at Real Club Valderrama in Andalucia, Spain. This will include Garcia, Johnson, Smith, Chacarra, Mickelson, and Stenson.

It is important to note that the inaugural season of LIV Golf concluded on October 31. Dustin Johnson won the championship and emerged as the highest earner of the season.

Forty-eight golfers played the first season of LIV Golf and will continue to compete in the next season. However, eyes are on the new faces joining the tumultuous series that will be announced next year.

