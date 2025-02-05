2025 Founders Cup purse breakdown: How much will each golfer win from the $2 million pool?

The 2025 Founders Cup presented by US Virgin Islands is the second event of the LPGA Tour season. The tournament has moved from its usual venue, Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey, to Bradenton Country Club in Florida. It will be played there from February 6-9.
The Founders Cup purse is $2 million, $1 million less than in 2024. The winner's share will be $300,000, a $150,000 reduction from what Rose Zhang received when she won the previous edition.
2025 Founders Cup presented by US Virgin Islands purse breakdown
Below is the Founders Cup purse breakdown. Amounts may vary due to ties:
- 1st $300,000
- 2nd $188,651
- 3rd $136,853
- 4th $105,866
- 5th $85,211
- 6th $69,718
- 7th $58,356
- 8th $51,127
- 9th $45,962
- 10th $41,831
- 11th $38,731
- 12th $36,149
- 13th $33,877
- 14th $31,812
- 15th $29,952
- 16th $28,300
- 17th $26,855
- 18th $25,615
- 19th $24,582
- 20th $23,755
- 21st $22,930
- 22nd $22,103
- 23rd $21,2782
- 4th $20,450
- 25th $19,728
- 26th $19,005
- 27th $18,281
- 28th $17,558
- 29th $16,836
- 30th $16,216
- 31st $15,596
- 32nd $14,976
- 33rd $14,356
- 34th $13,736
- 35th $13,221
- 36th $12,704
- 37th $12,189
- 38th $11,671
- 39th $11,154
- 40th $10,741
- 41st $10,329
- 42nd $9,916
- 43rd $9,502
- 44th $9,089
- 45th $8,779
- 46th $8,469
- 47th $8,159
- 48th $7,849
- 49th $7,539
- 50th $7,229
- 51st $7,024
- 52nd $6,817
- 53rd $6,609
- 54th $6,404
- 55th $6,197
- 56th $5,990
- 57th $5,784
- 58th $5,577
- 59th $5,372
- 60th $5,164
- 61st $5,062
- 62nd $4,957
- 63rd $4,854
- 64th $4,752
- 65th $4,647
The Founders Cup is an annual tournament designed to honor the founders of the LPGA Tour. It has been played every year since 2011, with the exception of 2020 when it was suspended due to COVID-19.
LPGA Hall of Famer Karrie Webb was the inaugural winner of the Founders Cup. The list of winners includes several other legendary players such as Yani Tseng, Stacy Lewis, and Inbee Park:
- 2024 Rose Zhang
- 2023 Jin-young Ko
- 2022 Minjee Lee
- 2021 Jin-young Ko
- 2019 Jin-young Ko
- 2018 Inbee Park
- 2017 Anna Nordqvist
- 2016 Sei-young Kim
- 2015 Hyo-joo Kim
- 2014 Karrie Webb
- 2013 Stacy Lewis
- 2012 Yani Tseng
- 2011 Karrie Webb
The event's 72-hole record is 27-under 261, set by Sei-young Kim when she won in 2016. The 18-hole record is 61, set by Anna Nordqvist in the third round in 2017. The largest margin of victory is five strokes, set by Sei-young Kim in 2016 and Inbee Park in 2018.
The tournament was first played at Wildfire Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona, before moving to Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey. For the 2025 edition, it moved to a new venue, Bradenton Country Club, the home course of world number one Nelly Korda, who will be the overwhelming favorite to win the title.