2025 Founders Cup purse breakdown: How much will each golfer win from the $2 million pool?

The 2025 Founders Cup presented by US Virgin Islands is the second event of the LPGA Tour season. The tournament has moved from its usual venue, Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey, to Bradenton Country Club in Florida. It will be played there from February 6-9.

The Founders Cup purse is $2 million, $1 million less than in 2024. The winner's share will be $300,000, a $150,000 reduction from what Rose Zhang received when she won the previous edition.

2025 Founders Cup presented by US Virgin Islands purse breakdown

Below is the Founders Cup purse breakdown. Amounts may vary due to ties:

1st $300,000

2nd $188,651

3rd $136,853

4th $105,866

5th $85,211

6th $69,718

7th $58,356

8th $51,127

9th $45,962

10th $41,831

11th $38,731

12th $36,149

13th $33,877

14th $31,812

15th $29,952

16th $28,300

17th $26,855

18th $25,615

19th $24,582

20th $23,755

21st $22,930

22nd $22,103

23rd $21,2782

4th $20,450

25th $19,728

26th $19,005

27th $18,281

28th $17,558

29th $16,836

30th $16,216

31st $15,596

32nd $14,976

33rd $14,356

34th $13,736

35th $13,221

36th $12,704

37th $12,189

38th $11,671

39th $11,154

40th $10,741

41st $10,329

42nd $9,916

43rd $9,502

44th $9,089

45th $8,779

46th $8,469

47th $8,159

48th $7,849

49th $7,539

50th $7,229

51st $7,024

52nd $6,817

53rd $6,609

54th $6,404

55th $6,197

56th $5,990

57th $5,784

58th $5,577

59th $5,372

60th $5,164

61st $5,062

62nd $4,957

63rd $4,854

64th $4,752

65th $4,647

Rose Zhang won the 2024 Founders Cup but will not defend her title in 2025 (Image via Getty).

The Founders Cup is an annual tournament designed to honor the founders of the LPGA Tour. It has been played every year since 2011, with the exception of 2020 when it was suspended due to COVID-19.

LPGA Hall of Famer Karrie Webb was the inaugural winner of the Founders Cup. The list of winners includes several other legendary players such as Yani Tseng, Stacy Lewis, and Inbee Park:

2024 Rose Zhang

2023 Jin-young Ko

2022 Minjee Lee

2021 Jin-young Ko

2019 Jin-young Ko

2018 Inbee Park

2017 Anna Nordqvist

2016 Sei-young Kim

2015 Hyo-joo Kim

2014 Karrie Webb

2013 Stacy Lewis

2012 Yani Tseng

2011 Karrie Webb

The event's 72-hole record is 27-under 261, set by Sei-young Kim when she won in 2016. The 18-hole record is 61, set by Anna Nordqvist in the third round in 2017. The largest margin of victory is five strokes, set by Sei-young Kim in 2016 and Inbee Park in 2018.

The tournament was first played at Wildfire Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona, before moving to Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey. For the 2025 edition, it moved to a new venue, Bradenton Country Club, the home course of world number one Nelly Korda, who will be the overwhelming favorite to win the title.

