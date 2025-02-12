2025 Genesis Invitational purse breakdown: How much will each golfer win from $20 million pool?

The Genesis Invitational is the next stop on the PGA Tour and will be played February 13-16 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California. It is the third Signature Event of the season and many of the top players on tour will compete.
The purse for the Genesis Invitational is $20 million, the same as last year. As with the other two player-hosted Signature Events (Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial Tournament), the winner's share will be $4 million.
2025 Genesis Invitational Purse Breakdown
The following is the purse breakdown for the Genesis Invitational. Amounts may vary depending on ties (only the top 50 are included):
- 1: $4,000,000
- 2: $2,200,000
- 3: $1,400,000
- 4: $1,000,000
- 5: $840,000
- 6: $760,000
- 7: $700,000
- 8: $646,000
- 9: $600,000
- 10: $556,000
- 11: $514,000
- 12: $472,000
- 13: $430,000
- 14: $389,000
- 15: $369,000
- 16: $349,000
- 17: $329,000
- 18: $309,000
- 19: $289,000
- 20: $269,000
- 21: $250,000
- 22: $233,000
- 23: $216,000
- 24: $200,000
- 25: $184,000
- 26: $168,000
- 27: $161,000
- 28: $154,000
- 29: $147,000
- 30: $140,000
- 31: $133,000
- 32: $126,000
- 33: $119,000
- 34: $114,000
- 35: $109,000
- 36: $104,000
- 37: $99,000
- 38: $94,000
- 39: $90,000
- 40: $86,000
- 41: $82,000
- 42: $78,000
- 43: $74,000
- 44: $70,000
- 45: $66,000
- 46: $62,000
- 47: $58,000
- 48: $56,000
- 49: $54,000
- 50: $52,000
The Genesis Invitational field is made up of 72 players who qualified through various categories. The majority of these players were ranked in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup 2024 Rankings, while the rest of the qualifiers are winners of PGA Tour tournaments during the current season, unless otherwise exempt.
The top 10 players in the 2025 FedEx Cup rankings, not otherwise exempt (the "Next 10"), and the five players who earned the highest number FedEx Cup points between one Signature Event and another, not otherwise exempt (the "Swing 5"), have also qualified for the tournament.
On that note, let us take a look at the playing field for the Genesis Invitational:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Stephan Jaeger
- Byeong Hun An
- Michael Kim
- Daniel Berger
- Si Woo Kim
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Kim
- Akshay Bhatia
- Jake Knapp
- Keegan Bradley
- Min Woo Lee
- Sam Burns
- Danny List
- Patrick Cantlay
- Shane Lowry
- Wyndham Clark
- Robert MacIntyre
- Eric Cole
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Corey Conners
- Denny McCarthy
- Cam Davis
- Rory McIlroy
- Jason Day
- Maverick McNealy
- Thomas Detry
- Collin Morikawa
- Nick Dunlap
- Andrew Novak
- Nico Echavarria
- Matthieu Pavon
- Austin Eckroat
- Taylor Pendrith
- Harris English
- J.T. Poston
- Tony Finau
- Seamus Power
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Aaron Rai
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Patrick Rodgers
- Rickie Fowler
- Justin Rose
- Lucas Glover
- Scottie Scheffler
- Max Greyserman
- Adam Scott
- Ben Griffin
- J.J. Spaun
- Adam Hadwin
- Jordan Spieth
- Brian Harman
- Sam Stevens
- Russell Henley
- Sepp Straka
- Tom Hoge
- Nick Taylor
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Sahith Theegala
- Max Homa
- Justin Thomas
- Billy Horschel
- Davis Thompson
- Viktor Hovland
- Gary Woodland
- Mark Hubbard
- Cameron Young
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Kevin Yu
- Sungjae Im
- Will Zalatoris
Among the main absentees are Xander Schauffele, who is recovering from an injury, and Tiger Woods, who withdrew as he did not feel ready to compete due to his mother's recent passing away.