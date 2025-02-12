2025 Genesis Invitational purse breakdown: How much will each golfer win from $20 million pool?

The Genesis Invitational is the next stop on the PGA Tour and will be played February 13-16 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California. It is the third Signature Event of the season and many of the top players on tour will compete.

The purse for the Genesis Invitational is $20 million, the same as last year. As with the other two player-hosted Signature Events (Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial Tournament), the winner's share will be $4 million.

Expand Tweet

Trending

2025 Genesis Invitational Purse Breakdown

The following is the purse breakdown for the Genesis Invitational. Amounts may vary depending on ties (only the top 50 are included):

1: $4,000,000

2: $2,200,000

3: $1,400,000

4: $1,000,000

5: $840,000

6: $760,000

7: $700,000

8: $646,000

9: $600,000

10: $556,000

11: $514,000

12: $472,000

13: $430,000

14: $389,000

15: $369,000

16: $349,000

17: $329,000

18: $309,000

19: $289,000

20: $269,000

21: $250,000

22: $233,000

23: $216,000

24: $200,000

25: $184,000

26: $168,000

27: $161,000

28: $154,000

29: $147,000

30: $140,000

31: $133,000

32: $126,000

33: $119,000

34: $114,000

35: $109,000

36: $104,000

37: $99,000

38: $94,000

39: $90,000

40: $86,000

41: $82,000

42: $78,000

43: $74,000

44: $70,000

45: $66,000

46: $62,000

47: $58,000

48: $56,000

49: $54,000

50: $52,000

The Genesis Invitational field is made up of 72 players who qualified through various categories. The majority of these players were ranked in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup 2024 Rankings, while the rest of the qualifiers are winners of PGA Tour tournaments during the current season, unless otherwise exempt.

The top 10 players in the 2025 FedEx Cup rankings, not otherwise exempt (the "Next 10"), and the five players who earned the highest number FedEx Cup points between one Signature Event and another, not otherwise exempt (the "Swing 5"), have also qualified for the tournament.

On that note, let us take a look at the playing field for the Genesis Invitational:

Ludvig Åberg

Stephan Jaeger

Byeong Hun An

Michael Kim

Daniel Berger

Si Woo Kim

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Kim

Akshay Bhatia

Jake Knapp

Keegan Bradley

Min Woo Lee

Sam Burns

Danny List

Patrick Cantlay

Shane Lowry

Wyndham Clark

Robert MacIntyre

Eric Cole

Hideki Matsuyama

Corey Conners

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Rory McIlroy

Jason Day

Maverick McNealy

Thomas Detry

Collin Morikawa

Nick Dunlap

Andrew Novak

Nico Echavarria

Matthieu Pavon

Austin Eckroat

Taylor Pendrith

Harris English

J.T. Poston

Tony Finau

Seamus Power

Matt Fitzpatrick

Aaron Rai

Tommy Fleetwood

Patrick Rodgers

Rickie Fowler

Justin Rose

Lucas Glover

Scottie Scheffler

Max Greyserman

Adam Scott

Ben Griffin

J.J. Spaun

Adam Hadwin

Jordan Spieth

Brian Harman

Sam Stevens

Russell Henley

Sepp Straka

Tom Hoge

Nick Taylor

Rasmus Højgaard

Sahith Theegala

Max Homa

Justin Thomas

Billy Horschel

Davis Thompson

Viktor Hovland

Gary Woodland

Mark Hubbard

Cameron Young

Mackenzie Hughes

Kevin Yu

Sungjae Im

Will Zalatoris

Among the main absentees are Xander Schauffele, who is recovering from an injury, and Tiger Woods, who withdrew as he did not feel ready to compete due to his mother's recent passing away.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback