2025 Genesis Invitational round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Genesis Invitational saw a cut imposed following the second round on Friday, February 14. The top 48 players including ties made it through to the weekend to battle it out for a slice of the whopping $20 million purse prize.
Davis Thompson leads the 2025 Genesis Invitational with a total score of 8 under par. The PGA Tour sensation carded in rounds of two under par 70 and 6 under par 66.
Scottie Scheffler follows in second place. The World No. 1 golfer carded in a second round score of 5 under par 67 to total 7 under par. The Genesis Invitational's round 1 leader Denny McCarthy claimed the solo third spot after 36 holes.
The leader group at the 2025 Genesis Invitational comprising Davis Thompson and Scottie Scheffler will tee off the penultimate round of the tournament at 2:35 PM ET from Torrey Pines' first hole.
Denny McCarthy will tee off on Saturday at 2:25 PM ET from the first hole. He will be joined by Rory McIlroy, who claimed the solo fourth place at the 2025 Genesis Invitational with a total 5 under par score.
Tee times for the penultimate round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational are staggered with all players teeing off Torrey Pines' first hole. Here's a look at the tee times and pairings with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):
- 10:00 AM - Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon
- 10:10 AM - Tom Hoge, Sahith Theegala
- 10:20 AM - Jason Day, Lucas Glover
- 10:30 AM - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee
- 10:40 AM - Thomas Detry, Ben Griffin
- 10:50 AM - Brian Harman, Will Zalatoris
- 11:00 AM - Daniel Berger, Mackenzie Hughes
- 11:10 AM - Corey Conners, J.T. Poston
- 11:25 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler
- 11:35 AM - Shane Lowry, Harris English
- 11:45 AM - Nico Echavarria, Keegan Bradley
- 11:55 AM - Sam Burns, Tony Finau
- 12:05 PM - Max Greyserman, J.J. Spaun
- 12:15 PM - Maverick McNealy, Collin Morikawa
- 12:25 PM - Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor
- 12:40 PM - Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim
- 12:50 PM - Justin Thomas, Adam Scott
- 1:00 PM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Kevin Yu
- 1:10 PM - Sam Stevens, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:20 PM - Michael Kim, Russell Henley
- 1:30 PM - Andrew Novak, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:40 PM - Aaron Rai, Jake Knapp
- 1:55 PM - Akshay Bhatia, Wyndham Clark
- 2:05 PM - Nick Dunlap, Seamus Power
- 2:15 PM - Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Rodgers
- 2:25 PM - Denny McCarthy, Rory McIlroy
- 2:35 PM - Davis Thompson, Scottie Scheffler
2025 Genesis Invitational Round 2 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top 14 players at the 2025 Genesis Invitational following the completion of 36 holes (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Davis Thompson (-8)
- 2 - Scottie Scheffler (-7)
- 3 - Denny McCarthy (-6)
- 4 - Rory McIlroy (-5)
- T5 - Ludvig Aberg (-4)
- T5 - Patrick Rodgers (-4)
- 7 - Nick Dunlap (-3)
- T8 - Seamus Power (-2)
- T8 - Akshay Bhatia (-2)
- T8 - Wyndham Clark (-2)
- T8 - Aaron Rai (-2)
- T8 - Jake Knapp (-2)
- T8 - Andrew Novak (-2)
- T14 - Tommy Fleetwood (-1)
- T14 - Michael Kim (-1)
- T14 - Russell Henley (-1)
- T12 - Sam Stevens (-1)