2025 Genesis Invitational Round 4 tee times and pairing explored

The final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational will take place on Sunday at the iconic Torrey Pines' South Course. Patrick Rodgers bears the solo lead with a 54-hole score of 8 under par.
Denny McCarthy claimed the solo second spot after firing up a 1 under par round on Saturday. Rodgers and McCarthy will tee off the final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational at 2:15 PM ET from Torrey Pines' first hole.
Ludvig Aberg sits in third place at the Genesis Invitational. The Ryder Cup star will tee off on Sunday at 2:05 PM ET with Tony Finau, who is tied for fourth place with a 4 under par score.
The final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational will see two of the PGA Tour's best players take on the Torrey Pines' South Course together. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will tee off the final round at 1:20 PM ET. Both the world-class golfers are tied for 8th place with a total 3 under par score.
Tee times for the final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational are staggered with all players teeing off the first hole. Here's a complete look at the tee times and pairings with all tee times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):
- 9:45 AM - Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon
- 9:54 AM - Min Woo Lee, Thomas Detry
- 10:03 AM - Mackenzie Hughes, Jason Day
- 10:12 AM - Tom Hoge, Ben Griffin
- 10:21 AM - Lucas Glover, Shane Lowry
- 10:30 AM - Stephan Jaeger, Adam Scott
- 10:40 AM - Russell Henley, Corey Conners
- 10:50 AM - Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11:05 AM - J.J. Spaun, Collin Morikawa
- 11:15 AM - Keegan Bradley, Max Greyserman
- 11:25 AM - Will Zalatoris, J.T. Poston
- 11:35 AM - Kevin Yu, Aaron Rai
- 11:45 AM - Brian Harman, Sam Burns
- 11:55 AM - Seamus Power, Sahith Theegala
- 12:05 PM - Jake Knapp, Wyndham Clark
- 12:20 PM - Si Woo Kim, Andrew Novak
- 12:30 PM - Daniel Berger, Rickie Fowler
- 12:40 PM - Nick Dunlap, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:50 PM - Sam Stevens, Akshay Bhatia
- 1:00 PM - Michael Kim, Harris English
- 1:10 PM - Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor
- 1:20 PM - Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler
- 1:35 PM - Maverick McNealy, Justin Thomas
- 1:45 PM - Davis Thompson, Nico Echavarria
- 1:55 PM - Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2:05 PM - Ludvig Aberg, Tony Finau
- 2:15 PM - Patrick Rodgers, Denny McCarthy
The final round will see the PGA Tour's best players compete for a slice of the grand $20 million purse prize and 700 FedEx Cup points.
2025 Genesis Invitational Round 3 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top 20 players at the 2025 Genesis Invitational with 18 holes left to be played (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Patrick Rodgers (-8)
- 2 - Denny McCarthy (-7)
- 3 - Ludvig Aberg (-6)
- T4 - Tony Finau (-4)
- T4 - Patrick Cantlay (-4)
- T4 - Tommy Fleetwood (-4)
- T4 - Davis Thompson (-4)
- T8 - Nico Echavarria (-3)
- T8 - Maverick McNealy (-3)
- T8 - Justin Thomas (-3)
- T8 - Rory McIlroy (-3)
- T8 - Scottie Scheffler (-3)
- T13 - Hideki Matsuyama (-2)
- T13 - Nick Taylor (-2)
- T13 - Michael Kim (-2)
- T16 - Harris English (-1)
- T16 - Sam Stevens (-1)
- T16 - Akshay Bhatia (-1)
- T16 - Nick Dunlap (-1)
- T20 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (E)
- T20 - Daniel Berger (E)
- T20 - Rickie Fowler (E)
- T20 - Si Woo Kim (E)
- T20 - Andrew Novak (E)
- T20 - Jake Knapp (E)
- T20 - Wyndham Clark (E)
- T20 - Seamus Power (E)