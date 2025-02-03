2025 HGV Tournament of Champions prize money payout: How much each golfer earned from the $2,000,000 purse

The 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions concluded Sunday, February 2 at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club. A Lim Kim took home the third LPGA Tour title of her career and the lion's share of the $2 million purse.

Kim's paycheck for winning the HGV Tournament of Champions was $300,000. All of the top five finishers took home $100,000 or more, while four other players took home more than $50,000.

2025 HGV Tournament of Champions prize money payout

Below is the prize distribution for the HGV Tournament of Champions:

1 A Lim Kim $300,000

2 Nelly Korda $227,854

3 Linn Grant $165,292

T4 Jin Young Ko $115,392

T4 Minjee Lee $115,392

6 Lydia Ko $84,205

7 Lauren Coughlin $70,483

8 Rio Takeda $61,751

9 Leona Maguire $55,514

T10 Hyo Joo Kim $45,470

T10 Ashleigh Buhai $45,470

T10 Pajaree Anannarukarn $45,470

T10 Rose Zhang $45,470

T14 Haeran Ryu $35,304

T14 Brooke M. Henderson $35,304

T14 Celine Boutier $35,304

T14 Elizabeth Szokol $35,304

T18 Megan Khang $30,314

T18 Angel Yin $30,314

T20 Hannah Green $28,193

T20 Patty Tavatanakit $28,193

T22 Amy Yang $25,698

T22 Allisen Corpuz $25,698

T22 Cheyenne Knight $25,698

T25 Ayaka Furue $23,391

T25 Bailey Tardy $23,391

27 Alexa Pano $22,080

28 Jasmine Suwannapura $21,207

29 Linnea Strom $20,334

T30 Yuka Saso $19,211

T30 Moriya Jutanugarn $19,211

32 Chanettee Wannasaen $18,088

A Lim Kim won the tournament with a score of 20 under, two strokes ahead of world number one Nelly Korda. Following her final round performance, Kim had this to say (via ASAP Sports):

"I'm proud of myself that even though I was feeling discomfort I attempted and went through with it. After this what I'm going to work on is when I need to be aggressive that I really need to bolt myself down and be aggressive."

Nelly Korda shot a final-round 65 to temporarily lead the HGV Tournament of Champions leaderboard. However, she was eventually overtaken by Kim. Korda had this to say about her performance:

"Not bad. I'm never going to complain finishing second in a tournament and giving it a run especially on a Sunday. There are definitely a couple putts I would like to have back, but overall I think I'm very happy with this week and excited for next week."

This is Korda's sixth top-10 finish in seven appearances at the HGV Tournament of Champions. Her previous best finish was a tie for third on two occasions (2019, 2021).

In the fourth round, Minjee Lee shot a 10-under 62 to move up eight places to a tie for fourth. It is the Australian double major champion's career-low score and was two shots off the Tournament of Champions 18-hole record.

Jessica Korda has held the record since she won the tournament in 2021 (third round 60).

