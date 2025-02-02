2025 HGV Tournament of Champions round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The fourth round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will be played at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club on Sunday, February 2. Players have been rearranged to start according to their position on the leaderboard after 54 holes.

Play will begin at 07:35 Eastern Time. Again, most of the pros will play joined only by amateurs and celebrity competitors, but for this Sunday, two groups have been formed with the top pro contenders. Nelly Korda and Lauren Coughlin will tee off on hole 1 at 10:09 a.m. Eastern Time, while A Lim Kim, Linn Grant and Lydia Ko will tee off on the same hole 11 minutes later.

Expand Tweet

Trending

2025 HGV Tournament of Champions Round 3 Tee Times and Pairings

Here are the tee times and pairings for the HGV Tournament of Champions (all times are Eastern Time):

07:35 AM (1) Brooke M. Henderson

07:46 AM (1) Cheyenne Knight

07:46 AM (10) Hannah Green

07:57 AM (1) Angel Yin

07:57 AM (10) Alexa Pano

08:08 AM (1) Pajaree Anannarukarn

08:08 AM ( 10) Megan Khang

08:19 AM (1) Yuka Saso

08:19 AM (10) Patty Tavatanakit

08:30 AM (1) Rose Zhang

08:30 AM (10) Allisen Corpuz

08:41 AM (1) Minjee Lee

08:41 AM (10) Ayaka Furue

08:52 AM (1) Ashleigh Buhai

08:52 AM (10) Elizabeth Szokol

09:03 AM (1) Hyo Joo Kim

09:03 AM (10) Amy Yang

09:14 AM (1) Haeran Ryu

09:14 AM (10) Bailey Tardy

09:25 AM (1) Leona Maguire

09:25 AM (10) Jasmine Suwannapura

09:36 AM (1) Celine Boutier

09:36 AM (10) Linnea Strom

09:47 AM (1) Rio Takeda

09:47 AM (10) Moriya Jutanugarn

09:58 AM (1) Jin Young Ko

09:58 AM (10) Chanettee Wannasaen

10:09 AM (1) Nelly Korda, Lauren Coughlin

10:20 AM (1) A Lim Kim, Linn Grant, Lydia Ko

A Lim Kim carded an eagle, four birdies and one bogey for a 67 in the third round of the HGV Tournament of Champions to take a three-stroke lead over Linn Grant. The Swede also carded a 67 on Saturday, with six birdies and one bogey.

World number one Nelly Korda and world number two and defending champion Lydia Ko are tied for third, four shots behind A Lim Kim. The leader had this to say about Korda and Ko being so close going into Sunday (via ASAP Sports):

"They're really good player, but I don't care because my focus not them."

Lydia Ko carded the best score of the third round, a 65, with seven birdies and no bogeys. The score moved her up four spots into a share of third place. Ko had this to say about her performance (via ASAP Sports):

"Everything has been pretty solid. Even the first day I hit the ball decent. Really struggled on the greens. I think that part of my game has improved the most the past couple days. Golf is strange. I feel like I technically played better yesterday and even the 5-under, 7-under, they're both really good rounds. I shot a lower score today."

The HGV Tournament of Champions will be televised live on NBC Sports and Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback