2025 HGV Tournament of Champions round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The fourth round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will be played at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club on Sunday, February 2. Players have been rearranged to start according to their position on the leaderboard after 54 holes.
Play will begin at 07:35 Eastern Time. Again, most of the pros will play joined only by amateurs and celebrity competitors, but for this Sunday, two groups have been formed with the top pro contenders. Nelly Korda and Lauren Coughlin will tee off on hole 1 at 10:09 a.m. Eastern Time, while A Lim Kim, Linn Grant and Lydia Ko will tee off on the same hole 11 minutes later.
2025 HGV Tournament of Champions Round 3 Tee Times and Pairings
Here are the tee times and pairings for the HGV Tournament of Champions (all times are Eastern Time):
- 07:35 AM (1) Brooke M. Henderson
- 07:46 AM (1) Cheyenne Knight
- 07:46 AM (10) Hannah Green
- 07:57 AM (1) Angel Yin
- 07:57 AM (10) Alexa Pano
- 08:08 AM (1) Pajaree Anannarukarn
- 08:08 AM ( 10) Megan Khang
- 08:19 AM (1) Yuka Saso
- 08:19 AM (10) Patty Tavatanakit
- 08:30 AM (1) Rose Zhang
- 08:30 AM (10) Allisen Corpuz
- 08:41 AM (1) Minjee Lee
- 08:41 AM (10) Ayaka Furue
- 08:52 AM (1) Ashleigh Buhai
- 08:52 AM (10) Elizabeth Szokol
- 09:03 AM (1) Hyo Joo Kim
- 09:03 AM (10) Amy Yang
- 09:14 AM (1) Haeran Ryu
- 09:14 AM (10) Bailey Tardy
- 09:25 AM (1) Leona Maguire
- 09:25 AM (10) Jasmine Suwannapura
- 09:36 AM (1) Celine Boutier
- 09:36 AM (10) Linnea Strom
- 09:47 AM (1) Rio Takeda
- 09:47 AM (10) Moriya Jutanugarn
- 09:58 AM (1) Jin Young Ko
- 09:58 AM (10) Chanettee Wannasaen
- 10:09 AM (1) Nelly Korda, Lauren Coughlin
- 10:20 AM (1) A Lim Kim, Linn Grant, Lydia Ko
A Lim Kim carded an eagle, four birdies and one bogey for a 67 in the third round of the HGV Tournament of Champions to take a three-stroke lead over Linn Grant. The Swede also carded a 67 on Saturday, with six birdies and one bogey.
World number one Nelly Korda and world number two and defending champion Lydia Ko are tied for third, four shots behind A Lim Kim. The leader had this to say about Korda and Ko being so close going into Sunday (via ASAP Sports):
"They're really good player, but I don't care because my focus not them."
Lydia Ko carded the best score of the third round, a 65, with seven birdies and no bogeys. The score moved her up four spots into a share of third place. Ko had this to say about her performance (via ASAP Sports):
"Everything has been pretty solid. Even the first day I hit the ball decent. Really struggled on the greens. I think that part of my game has improved the most the past couple days. Golf is strange. I feel like I technically played better yesterday and even the 5-under, 7-under, they're both really good rounds. I shot a lower score today."
The HGV Tournament of Champions will be televised live on NBC Sports and Peacock.