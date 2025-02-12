2025 LIV Golf Adelaide odds and best bets explored

The 2025 LIV Golf Invitational in Adelaide is set to take place at the Grange Golf Club in Australia from February 14 to 16. Cameron Smith's The Ripper GC team will return as defending champions.

From the $20 million purse for the individual comptetion, the winner of the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide will receive a whopping $3 million. Legion XIII's captain Jon Rahm is the most favored to win the event according to Fanduel Sportsbook, with odds of +550.

Rahm tied for second place at last week's LIV Golf event in Riyadh and his Legion XIII teammate, Tyrrell Hatton, who tied for 6th place, bears odds of +750 to win the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide. The Legion XIII team won last week's tournament by a whopping 12 strokes from Cameron Smith's Ripper GC.

Torque GC's captain Joaquin Niemann has odds of +800 to emerge at the top of the leaderboard. The world-class golfer tied for 33rd place last week with a total 5 under par score while his team claimed the solo 7th place.

Bryson DeChambeau follows with odds of +900. The Crushers GC captain tied for 6th place at the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh, where his team placed fourth with a total score of 15 under par.

Here's a look at the players with the best odds to win the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide (via Fanduel Sportsbook):

Jon Rahm: +550

Tyrrell Hatton: +750

Joaquin Niemann: +800

Bryson DeChambeau: +900

Cameron Smith: +1,200

Brooks Koepka: +1,800

Lucas Herbert: +2,000

Marc Leishman: +2,000

Louis Oosthuizen: +2,200

David Puig: +2,400

Dean Burmester: +2,600

Sergio García: +2,600

Patrick Reed: +2,600

Abraham Ancer: +2,900

Sebastian Munoz: +3,300

Paul Casey: +3,700

Tom McKibbin: +3,700

Adrian Meronk: +4,100

Cameron Tringale: +4,100

Taylor Gooch: +4,100

Ben Campbell: +5,000

Anirban Lahiri: +5,000

Caleb Surratt: +5,000

Peter Uihlein: +5,000

Matthew Wolff: +6,000

Carlos Ortiz: +6,500

Defending team Ripper GC's captain Cameron Smith bears odds of +1,200 to steal the individual title this week.

2025 LIV Golf Adelaide: Top 5 and Top 10 odds

Here's a look at the players with the best odds to finish inside the top 5 and top 10 at the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide (via Fanduel Sportsbook):

Top 5 (Including ties)

Jon Rahm: -260

Tyrrell Hatton: -185

Joaquin Niemann: -170

Bryson DeChambeau: -165

Cameron Smith: -115

Brooks Koepka: +105

Marc Leishman: +105

Dean Burmester: +135

Lucas Herbert: +135

David Puig: +135

Louis Oosthuizen: +145

Sergio García: +140

Patrick Reed: +160

Abraham Ancer: +160

Sebastian Munoz: +160

Top 10 (Including ties)

Jon Rahm: +100

Tyrrell Hatton: +130

Bryson DeChambeau: +140

Joaquin Niemann: +140

Cameron Smith: +220

Marc Lieshman: +270

Brooks Koepka: +270

Lucas Herbert: +340

Dean Burmester: +340

Sergio Garcia: +340

David Puig: +350

Louis Oosthuizen: +360

Patrick Reed: +410

Abraham Ancer: +410

Sebastian Munoz: +420

