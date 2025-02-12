2025 LIV Golf Adelaide odds and best bets explored

The 2025 LIV Golf Invitational in Adelaide is set to take place at the Grange Golf Club in Australia from February 14 to 16. Cameron Smith's The Ripper GC team will return as defending champions.
From the $20 million purse for the individual comptetion, the winner of the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide will receive a whopping $3 million. Legion XIII's captain Jon Rahm is the most favored to win the event according to Fanduel Sportsbook, with odds of +550.
Rahm tied for second place at last week's LIV Golf event in Riyadh and his Legion XIII teammate, Tyrrell Hatton, who tied for 6th place, bears odds of +750 to win the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide. The Legion XIII team won last week's tournament by a whopping 12 strokes from Cameron Smith's Ripper GC.
Torque GC's captain Joaquin Niemann has odds of +800 to emerge at the top of the leaderboard. The world-class golfer tied for 33rd place last week with a total 5 under par score while his team claimed the solo 7th place.
Bryson DeChambeau follows with odds of +900. The Crushers GC captain tied for 6th place at the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh, where his team placed fourth with a total score of 15 under par.
Here's a look at the players with the best odds to win the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide (via Fanduel Sportsbook):
- Jon Rahm: +550
- Tyrrell Hatton: +750
- Joaquin Niemann: +800
- Bryson DeChambeau: +900
- Cameron Smith: +1,200
- Brooks Koepka: +1,800
- Lucas Herbert: +2,000
- Marc Leishman: +2,000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +2,200
- David Puig: +2,400
- Dean Burmester: +2,600
- Sergio García: +2,600
- Patrick Reed: +2,600
- Abraham Ancer: +2,900
- Sebastian Munoz: +3,300
- Paul Casey: +3,700
- Tom McKibbin: +3,700
- Adrian Meronk: +4,100
- Cameron Tringale: +4,100
- Taylor Gooch: +4,100
- Ben Campbell: +5,000
- Anirban Lahiri: +5,000
- Caleb Surratt: +5,000
- Peter Uihlein: +5,000
- Matthew Wolff: +6,000
- Carlos Ortiz: +6,500
Defending team Ripper GC's captain Cameron Smith bears odds of +1,200 to steal the individual title this week.
2025 LIV Golf Adelaide: Top 5 and Top 10 odds
Here's a look at the players with the best odds to finish inside the top 5 and top 10 at the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide (via Fanduel Sportsbook):
Top 5 (Including ties)
- Jon Rahm: -260
- Tyrrell Hatton: -185
- Joaquin Niemann: -170
- Bryson DeChambeau: -165
- Cameron Smith: -115
- Brooks Koepka: +105
- Marc Leishman: +105
- Dean Burmester: +135
- Lucas Herbert: +135
- David Puig: +135
- Louis Oosthuizen: +145
- Sergio García: +140
- Patrick Reed: +160
- Abraham Ancer: +160
- Sebastian Munoz: +160
Top 10 (Including ties)
- Jon Rahm: +100
- Tyrrell Hatton: +130
- Bryson DeChambeau: +140
- Joaquin Niemann: +140
- Cameron Smith: +220
- Marc Lieshman: +270
- Brooks Koepka: +270
- Lucas Herbert: +340
- Dean Burmester: +340
- Sergio Garcia: +340
- David Puig: +350
- Louis Oosthuizen: +360
- Patrick Reed: +410
- Abraham Ancer: +410
- Sebastian Munoz: +420