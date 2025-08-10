2025 LIV Golf Chicago R3 Weather Forecast: Will the game be interrupted on the final day?

The 2025 LIV Golf Chicago is headed to its final round on Sunday, August 10 with a looming threat of thunderstorms and rain. The penultimate event on the league calendar is taking place at the Bolingbrook Golf Club in Illinois from August 8 to 10.
The second round of the LIV event has concluded and the leaderboard displays intense competition with multiple players tied for the top positions. Notable players like Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson are in contention for the title heading into the final round.
According to AccuWeather, the weather for the final round of the LIV Golf Chicago event is expected to be mostly warm and humid with the appearance of clouds throughout the day. However, thunderstorms and rain showers are predicted to interrupt the golf on day three.
While the cloud cover is anticipated to be about 70% during the day, as the evening progresses it is supposed to increase to 99%. But the visibility is likely to be unaffected by the weather changes as it remains 5.6 miles throughout the day.
Here is a detailed look at the weather forecast by AccuWeather for the Round Four of LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday, August 10.
Morning
- Temperature: 83 °F
- Weather: Partly sunny and humid
- Wind: S 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 44 km/h (27.3 mph)
- Humidity: 76%
- Dew Point: 69.8 °F
- Probability of Precipitation: 25%
- Precipitation: 00 mm
- Cloud Cover: 70%
- Visibility: 9 kms (5.6 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 89.6 °F
- Weather: Partly sunny, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid
- Wind: SW 17 km/h (10.5 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 44 km/h (27.3 mph)
- Humidity: 64%
- Dew Point: 71.6 °F
- Probability of Precipitation: 42%
- Precipitation: 1.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 70%
- Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 76 °F
- Weather: Cloudy; a thunderstorm in parts of the area, warm and humid
- Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.6 mph)
- Humidity: 80%
- Dew Point: 71.6 °F
- Probability of Precipitation: 55%
- Precipitation: 2.7 mm
- Cloud Cover: 99%
- Visibility: 9 kms (5.6 miles)
Who won the LIV Golf Chicago event last year?
Jon Rahm sealed the victory last year at the Bolingbrook Golf Club with a total 11-under par score. The Spaniard defeated Joaquin Neimann by three strokes to claim his second title of the season at LIV Golf Chicago in 2024.
This year Jon Rahm is once again in contention, alongside the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton and Brooks Koepka.
Rahm carded a 3-under par 68 at the end of round one. He will look to rise to the top of the leaderboard in the upcoming rounds as he has an edge with respect to the golf course, given his victory last year.