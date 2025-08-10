2025 LIV Golf Chicago R3 Weather Forecast: Will the game be interrupted on the final day?

The 2025 LIV Golf Chicago is headed to its final round on Sunday, August 10 with a looming threat of thunderstorms and rain. The penultimate event on the league calendar is taking place at the Bolingbrook Golf Club in Illinois from August 8 to 10.

Ad

The second round of the LIV event has concluded and the leaderboard displays intense competition with multiple players tied for the top positions. Notable players like Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson are in contention for the title heading into the final round.

According to AccuWeather, the weather for the final round of the LIV Golf Chicago event is expected to be mostly warm and humid with the appearance of clouds throughout the day. However, thunderstorms and rain showers are predicted to interrupt the golf on day three.

Ad

Trending

While the cloud cover is anticipated to be about 70% during the day, as the evening progresses it is supposed to increase to 99%. But the visibility is likely to be unaffected by the weather changes as it remains 5.6 miles throughout the day.

Here is a detailed look at the weather forecast by AccuWeather for the Round Four of LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday, August 10.

Morning

Temperature: 83 °F

Weather: Partly sunny and humid

Wind: S 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 44 km/h (27.3 mph)

Humidity: 76%

Dew Point: 69.8 °F

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 00 mm

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 9 kms (5.6 miles)

Ad

Afternoon

Temperature: 89.6 °F

Weather: Partly sunny, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid

Wind: SW 17 km/h (10.5 mph)

Wind Gusts: 44 km/h (27.3 mph)

Humidity: 64%

Dew Point: 71.6 °F

Probability of Precipitation: 42%

Precipitation: 1.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 76 °F

Weather: Cloudy; a thunderstorm in parts of the area, warm and humid

Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.6 mph)

Humidity: 80%

Dew Point: 71.6 °F

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 2.7 mm

Cloud Cover: 99%

Visibility: 9 kms (5.6 miles)

Who won the LIV Golf Chicago event last year?

Jon Rahm sealed the victory last year at the Bolingbrook Golf Club with a total 11-under par score. The Spaniard defeated Joaquin Neimann by three strokes to claim his second title of the season at LIV Golf Chicago in 2024.

Ad

Jon Rahm at the LIV Golf Chicago - Source: Getty

This year Jon Rahm is once again in contention, alongside the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton and Brooks Koepka.

Rahm carded a 3-under par 68 at the end of round one. He will look to rise to the top of the leaderboard in the upcoming rounds as he has an edge with respect to the golf course, given his victory last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Sports Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. Though initially unfamiliar with golf, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More