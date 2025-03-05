2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong odds and best bets explored

The 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong is set to be held at the Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling. The event from Friday, March 7, to Sunday, March, 9, will see the Saudi-based league's teams and players battle it out for points to win the team and individual titles.

According to Draft Kings SportsBook, Jon Rahm has the best odds of winning the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong individual title. During last year's edition, the Spaniard tied for eighth place with a total of 10 under-par score.

Joaquin Niemann is the next favorite to win the tournament. With odds of +750, he came close to winning last year but settled for 4th place with a 52-hole score of 12 under par. He also won the recent LIV Golf Adelaide with closing odds of +1,000.

Here's a look at the top odds for the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong (via Draft Kings SportsBook):

Jon Rahm (+550)

Joaquin Niemann (+750)

Tyrrell Hatton (+800)

Bryson DeChambeau (+900)

Cameron Smith (+1,600)

Sergio García (+2,000)

David Puig (+2,000)

Abraham Ancer (+2,000)

Brooks Koepka (+2,000)

Dean Burmester (+2,500)

Paul Casey (+2,800)

Marc Leishman (+2,800)

The 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong saw a thrilling playoff between Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, and Cameron Smith, with the former emerging victorious. The past winner bears odds of +2,000 to retain his title. Casey and Smith have odds of +2,800 and +1,600 to win.

2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong Results Explored

The 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong saw Crushers GC emerge victorious by two strokes. The Bryson DeChambeau-captained team carded in rounds of 15 under par, 6 under par, and 14 under par to total 35 under par. Torque GC trailed the team.

The event saw three world-class golfers battle it out in a sudden-death playoff for the win. Paul Casey and Cameron Smith carded in bogeys on the par-4 playoff hole while Abraham Ancer took home the win with a birdie.

Here's a look at the top-performing teams and individuals at the last edition of LIV Golf Hong Kong (via LIV):

Team Leaderboard

WINNER - Crushers GC (35 under par)

2 - Torque GC (33 under par)

3 - Ripper GC (32 under par)

4 - Majesticks GC (31 under par)

5 - Cleeks GC (29 under par)

6 - Fireballs GC (27 under par)

T7 - Smash GC (24 under par)

T7 - 4Aces GC (24 under par)

9 - Stinger GC (21 under par)

10 - Iron Heads GC (20 under par)

11 - Range Goats GC (17 under par)

12 - HyFlyers GC (16 under par)

13 - Legion XIII (15 under par)

Individual Leaderboard

WINNER - Abraham Ancer (13 under par)

T2 - Paul Casey (13 under par)

T2 - Cameron Smith (13 under par)

T4 - Joaquin Niemann (12 under par)

T4 - Carlos Ortiz (12 under par)

T6 - Kevin Na (11 under par)

T6 - Bryson DeChambeau (11 under par)

T8 - Richard Bland (10 under par)

T8 - Charles Howell III (10 under par)

T8 - Graeme McDowell (10 under par)

T8 - Dean Burmester (10 under par)

T8 - Ian Poulter (10 under par)

T8 - Henrik Stenson (10 under par)

T8 - Jon Rahm (10 under par)

