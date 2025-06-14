2025 Meijer LPGA Classic Day 4 weather forecast: Will the weather affect play at Blythefield Country Club?

The 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic has been going on in full swing without any weather disruptions so far. The final day of the Michigan event will not be any different, according to AccuWeather. Though the Blythefield Country Club has entertained windy climate and clouds over the week, the weather has primarily been on the golfers' side.

The leaderboard of the LPGA event displays tough competition with four players tied for first place and about seven players in a tie for fifth. Lexi Thompson, who lost in the playoffs last year, made a strong comeback on Saturday to stay in contention for the title.

The 11th edition of the Meijer LPGA Classic is taking place at the Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan. The tournament will continue under the pleasant weather of Sunday, June 15, as AccuWeather predicts the temperature to be about 26°C. The day will mostly be sunny and dry, with cloud cover as little as 21%.

As the evening progresses, the cloud cover is reported to increase to 40% with a temperature drop to 19°C. The humidity is expected to significantly increase in the evening, but the ample visibility throughout the day will remain the same.

Here is a detailed look at the weather forecast for the fourth day of the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic:

Morning

Temperature: 26°C (79°F)

Weather: Mostly sunny

Wind: ENE 11 km/h (6.8mph)

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.6 mph)

Humidity: 55%

Dew Point: 12°C (54°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 5%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 21%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 29°C (84°F)

Weather: Mostly sunny

Wind: E 13 km/h (8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 32 km/h (19.8 mph)

Humidity: 43%

Dew Point: 14°C (57°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 4%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 25%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 19°C (66°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: ENE 11 km/h (6.8mph)

Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.1 mph)

Humidity: 61%

Dew Point: 15°C (59°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 9%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 4%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Who won the Meijer LPGA Classic last year?

The 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic concluded with a thrilling playoff between Lilia Vu, Grace Kim and Lexi Thompson. The three golfers entered the playoff round after shooting a brilliant 16-under par total score of 272.

The three of them played three playoff holes in total before Lilia Vu defeated Kim and Thompson with three consecutive birdies. Kim and Thompson, who gave a tough competition in the first two holes, settled for the joint runner-up position after shooting an even-par score on the final playoff hole.

Lilia Vu after her win at the 2024 LPGA Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give - Source: Getty

However, the 2024 winner missed the cut at the tournament this year after carding an eight-over par score at the end of the first two rounds.

