2025 Valero Texas Open: Where to watch, timings & more: Explored

The 2025 Valero Texas Open will begin on April 3 at the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio in Texas. There are 156 golfers in the field this week, with plenty of golfers trying their last shot to qualify for the 2025 Masters. The winner, who is not exempt otherwise, will earn a spot next week at the Augusta National.

Ad

NBC and Golf Channel will provide live television coverage for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, just like every other PGA Tour event. The tournament will be streamed live on ESPN+, while NBC's coverage will also be streamed live on Peacock, and Golf Channel's coverage on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

Here is the television broadcast schedule for the 2025 Valero Texas Open

Thursday, April 4: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, April 5: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, April 6: 1-3:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, April 7: 1-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

Ad

Trending

Here is the online streaming schedule for the 2025 Valero Texas Open.

Thursday, April 4: 8:15 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

Friday, April 5: 8:15 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

Saturday, April 6: 10 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

Sunday, April 7: 10 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

The 2025 Valero Texas Open has a prize money purse of $9.5 million, with the winner receiving $1.71 million from the total purse. The field has a few prominent names in the field, like Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, Tommy Fleetwood, etc.

Ad

2025 Valero Texas Open Round 1 tee times

Akshay Bhatia is the defending champion of the 2025 Valero Texas Open - Source: Getty

Here are the tee times for all golfers competing in the 2025 Valero Texas Open (In ET).

Ad

Tee No. 1

8:20 a.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Sam Stevens, Ryo Hisatsune

8:31 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler

8:42 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, Matti Schmid, Ben Kohles

8:53 a.m. – Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young

9:04 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Adam Schenk

9:15 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker

9:26 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Camilo Villegas, Alex Smalley

9:37 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, David Lipsky

9:48 a.m. – Trevor Cone, John Pak, Preston Summerhays (a)

9:59 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Anders Albertson, Rikuya Hoshino

10:10 a.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Antoine Rozner, Norman Xiong

10:21 a.m. – Braden Thornberry, Steven Fisk, Austen Christiansen

1:30 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Ben Martin, Rico Hoey

1:41 p.m. – Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Fox

1:52 p.m. – C.T. Pan, Charley Hoffman, Ben Griffin

2:03 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

2:14 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia

2:25 p.m. – Corey Conners, Max Homa, Gary Woodland

2:36 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge

2:47 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Justin Lower, Sami Valimaki

2:58 p.m. – Kevin Roy, Danny Walker, Jeremy Paul

3:09 p.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Niklas Norgaard, Ben James (a)

3:20 p.m. – Paul Waring ,Cristobal Del Solar, Hunter Logan

3:31 p.m. – William Mouw, Matthew Riedel, Thomas Rosenmuelle

Ad

Tee No. 10

8:20 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole

8:31 a.m. – Martin Laird, Bronson Burgoon, Chan Kim

8:42 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Bud Cauley, Ben Silverman

8:53 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Sam Burns, Tommy Fleetwood

9:04 a.m. – Tony Finau, Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay

9:15 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

9:26 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Seamus Power, Zach Johnson

9:37 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley, David Skinns

9:48 a.m. – Matteo Manassero, Taylor Dickson, Jared Jones

9:59 a.m. – Will Chandler, Noah Goodwin, Kevin Velo

10:10 a.m. – Hayden Buckley, Quade Cummins, Kaito Onishi

10:21 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Tim Widing, Blaine Hale, Jr.

1:30 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Patrick Fishburn, Chandler Phillips

1:41 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Jimmy Walker, Mac Meissner

1:52 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Doug Ghim, Carson Young

2:03 p.m. – Luke List, Lee Hodges, Matt Kuchar

2:14 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson

2:25 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama

2:36 p.m. – Harry Hall, Brice Garnett, Francesco Molinari

2:47 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Greyson Sigg, Victor Perez

2:58 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Frankie Capan III, Mason Andersen

3:09 p.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Paul Peterson, Ricky Castillo

3:20 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Kris Ventura, Jackson Suber

3:31 p.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Jesper Svensson, Philip Knowles

3:42 p.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Vince Covello, Patrick Pockels

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback