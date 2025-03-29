2x Major champion recalls letter from Gary Player while sleeping on 'pieces of cloth' in prison 

Gary Player is one of the most well-known golfers in the world and has dominated professional golf along with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and others. Along with his dominance in golf, Player has shown an incredible act of kindness to the 2-time major championship winner Angel Cabrera.

The 2009 Masters champion was behind bars and reflected on the toughest times of his life. He revealed how Player sent him a letter and supported him in his tough time.

"I was sleeping on some pieces of cloth on a bed that was basically cement. I was locked in with someone else, so we were two locked down there," Cabrera said (via Daily Mail UK).

The 2009 Masters Champion said his manager would bring different golf magazines, and that's how he was able to keep track of what's happening in golf and be in touch with the sport that he loves.

He continued further and said Gary Player sent him a letter along with fellow South African golfer Ernie Els.

"Gary Player sent me a letter, and that was very nice of him. And also Ernie Els sent me his best several times through acquaintances that I know." Cabrera said.

The Argentinian golfer continued further and said he regrets everything that he has done in his past.

"Right now, I’m fine. But I regret everything that I have done wrongly in my past, and I am also frustrated that I dumped very, very important years of my life. I made mistakes. I can tell you that the most important thing I feel right now is the second chance, the opportunity to get back on the right track," Cabrera said.

Meanwhile, Cabrera was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison for threats and harassment of his ex-partner in July 2021. However, he was freed on parole in August 2023 and received permission to play the PGA Tour events in December 2023.

Is Angel Cabrera competing in the 2025 Masters?

Angel Cabrera is a former Masters champion as he won the green jacket in 2009. Hence, the Argentinian golfer has lifetime access to compete in the Masters event. Despite all the controversy in the last few years, Cabrera is all set to compete in the 2025 Masters at the Augusta National.

He will compete in the prestigious major championship event for the first time since 2019. The two-time major championship winner skipped the Masters in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and after that, he was convicted and couldn't compete in any event.

The 2025 Masters is all set to begin on April 10 at the Augusta National, with Scottie Scheffler looking to defend his title and win the green jacket for the third time.

