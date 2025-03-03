Former Masters champion who spent 30 months in prison returns to the Augusta event 2025

Former Masters champion Angel Cabrera will return to the Augusta field this year. The Argentine golfer, who spent 30 months in prison, will make his first appearance at the major after more than six years.

Cabrera has won 54 times in his professional career, including two major championships. His last major win came at the 2009 Masters in a playoff against Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry. But in recent years, he has been in the news for the wrong reasons.

On Sunday, March 2, Golfweek reported that the two-time major champion has committed to the Augusta event this time and will make his first start there since 2019.

Three years ago, Cabrera was arrested for domestic violence and served 30 months in prison after being convicted of second-degree assault. After his release in 2023, Cabrera was cleared to compete on the PGA Tour, but he couldn't play at the Masters last year as his US visa application was denied.

How has Angel Cabrera performed at the Masters over the years? Golfer's record at Augusta explored

Angel Cabrera wears a green jacket after winning the Masters in 2009 (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Cabrera has played the Masters Tournament 20 times and has a decent record at Augusta. He has made 13 cuts, including 11 top-25 finishes. He has six top-10 finishes, including his 2009 win and the playoff loss in 2013.

The 2009 win was historic for Cabrera as he became the first and only player from Argentina and South America to win at Augusta National.

Cabrera had another chance to win in 2013 when he entered the final round as a co-leader. On Sunday, he forced a playoff against Adam Scott with a birdie putt. He almost holed his approach shot on the first playoff hole but settled for par. On the next hole, he missed a birdie putt and finished as the runner-up.

Cabrera last played at the Augusta in 2019, where he missed the cut for the third straight time.

Here's a look at Cabrera's performance in Augusta over the years:

2000 - CUT

- CUT 2001 - T10

- T10 2002 - T9

- T9 2003 - T15

- T15 2004 - CUT

- CUT 2005 - CUT

- CUT 2006 - T8

- T8 2007 - T37

- T37 2008 - T25

- T25 2009 - P1 (Winner)

- (Winner) 2010 - T18

- T18 2011 - 7

- 7 2012 - T32

- T32 2013 - P2 (Runner-up)

- (Runner-up) 2014 - CUT

- CUT 2015 - T22

- T22 2016 - T24

- T24 2017 - CUT

- CUT 2018 - CUT

- CUT 2019 - CUT

