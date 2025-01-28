3 best and worst performing golfers at TGL’s fourth match ft. Tom Kim and Tiger Woods

In the fourth week of the TGL series, Jupiter Links GC played against Boston Common Golf and registered a win. The event was full of surprises as the winner was decided by overtime.

Jupiter Links had struggled in the debut match against Los Angeles Golf Club on January 14 but was impressive this week. Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner helped the team win, while Tiger Woods struggled with his game.

Below are the top three best and worst performances at the TGL week 4 match:

Three best-performing golfers at TGL’s fourth match

#1 Tom Kim

Tom Kim (Image Source: Imagn)

Tom Kim had amazing performances at the TGL in week four. He made his debut in the game and helped the team win. In the singles, he won against Keegan Bradley on hole 11 to score one point for his team while tied on the 15th.

During the press conference of the match, Tiger Woods praised Kim for his impressive performance:

"TK was unbelievable coming in here. We did some good work the other day, and today it couldn't have been a more pleasurable display of golf, banter. Everyone in the audience was engaged. Hopefully all the viewership were engaged. We as players loved it."

#2 Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner (Image Source: Getty)

Kevin Kisner also won his singles head-on-head against Adam Scott in hole 11. However, on hole 14, Scott defeated him. Aside from contributing by winning one hole, the closest to winning the distance in the overtime was also recorded by Kisner, which helped the team to win the game.

#3 Adam Scott

Adam Scott (Image Source: Imagn)

Scott also performed decently in the TGL game. He won on one hole to add one point for his team. He defeated Kisner on hole 14 in the head-on singles.

Three worst performing golfers at TGL’s fourth match

#1 Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods (Image Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods struggled with his game as on hole 10, he ran out of time, which resulted in a penalty, and Boston Common Golf earned the point on the hole. Woods missed the putt and recorded the first shot clock violation of the season.

#2 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy had a decent performance. He played two holes in the singles head-on game. But on the 10th, he won because Woods ran out of time, while on hole 13, it resulted in a tie as both made the putt.

#3 Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley (Image Source: Imagn)

Keegan Bradley also struggled with his game at the TGL match on Monday. He lost in the one-on-one singles on hole 12 against Tom Kim, while on hole 15, it was tied.

