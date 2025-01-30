3 players missing from the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ft. Tiger Woods

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins Thursday, January 30, at its historic home at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California. The tournament is the second Signature Event of the season and will feature most of the top players on the PGA Tour.

However, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field also includes some notable absentees. Several top players are unable to play in the event due to their commitments with LIV Golf, but there are three names in particular who will not be at Pebble Beach despite having a guaranteed spot in the field.

Let's see who they are.

3 players missing from 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Due to its status as a Signature Event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has specific qualifying criteria. The two most important such criterias are being members of the 2024 FedEx Cup Top 60, as well as being previous 2025 tournament winners.

Let's take a look at the top three absentees from the event:

#1 Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods, 2000 US Open at Pebble Beach (Image via Getty).

Tiger Woods had a chance to play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, thanks to a new rule adopted by the PGA Tour. The new rule states that winners of more than 80 tournaments on the circuit are eligible for lifetime eligibility in all Signature Events. Currently, only Woods can take advantage of this opportunity.

However, the 15-time major champion decided not to play at Pebble Beach. Woods has been unable to maintain a consistent competitive schedule in recent years due to injuries and health issues. He is expected to be able to play in two weeks at the Genesis Invitational, which he is hosting.

Tiger Woods has not played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am since 2012. Prior to that, he had played in seven editions of the event, with one win (2000), one runner-up finish (1997) and three top-15 finishes (2001, 2002, 2012). Woods also won the 2000 US Open at Pebble Beach.

#2 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele, Pebble Beach, 2024 (Image via Getty).

Xander Schauffele qualified for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by virtue of his position in the 2024 FedEx Cup rankings (he finished tied for 4th). However, the world number two will not be able to play in the event as he is recovering from an injury.

Schauffele has only played in two editions of the storied Pebble Beach event. He finished tied for 66th in 2017 and tied for 54th in 2024.

#3 Alex Noren

Alex Noren, Pebble Beach, 2020 (Image via Getty).

The Swede also qualified to play at Pebble Beach, thanks to his 37th-place finish in the 2024 Ryder Cup. However, he was unable to begin his 2025 season on the PGA Tour due to an injury suffered just prior to The Sentry, the first event of the year.

Alex Noren has played in this event three times. He tied for 32nd in 2020, was cut in 2021 and tied for 26th in 2024.

