3 times golfers gate-crashed fellow stars’ press conferences, featuring Justin Thomas and Charlie Woods

A room full of journalists excitedly awaiting the arrival of a player, ready to barrage him with questions, and as the tension mounts, another player emerges, and hilarity breaks out.

This is a regular scene during press conferences involving American golfer Justin Thomas. He is well-known for infiltrating his fellow golfers' conferences. From asking Charlie Woods about his hat to taking a jibe at Max Homa, It's always entertaining to watch JT's press conferences.

Here, we will look at three occasions when a player gate-crashed a fellow player's press conferences.

#1 Justin Thomas asked Charlie Woods about his hat

During the 2022 PNC Championship, Justin Thomas showed his puckish side when he asked Charlie Woods about his hat. Young Woods was attending a press conference with his father Tiger Woods, when Thomas jumped in between, saying:

"I have a question for Charlie. What is the background behind the Snoopy hat? Thank you!"

Hearing the question, the 15-time major champion chuckled and covered his eyes, while Charlie answered by saying:

"It's the hat that was in my closet and fits the best."

#2 Justin Thomas served as an unofficial reporter at Max Homa's conference

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband This Max Homa-Justin Thomas bromance kinda came out of nowhere and it’s excellent This Max Homa-Justin Thomas bromance kinda came out of nowhere and it’s excellent https://t.co/WfsgGT2OLl

Justin Thomas and Max Homa are set to play at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic this week. Ahead of the start of the tournament, during a press conference on Wednesday, June 28, Thomas was an impromptu reporter. He asked Homa about his favorite pairing from last week.

"Hey man, Justin. I’m playing in the tournament this week. Of all your pairings last week, who was your favourite that wasn’t Wyndham Clark and why?”

Max had a hilarious reply. He said:

"Oh man. I think I’d have to go with Justin Thomas. He makes me feel tall and funny."

#3 Tom Kim became a reporter at Rory McIlroy's press conference

Kim pretended to be a reporter during Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy's news conference at the Congaree Golf Club last year during The CJ Cup. He asked about McIlroy's success, saying:

"Rory, I have a question for you. What's it like having so much success as a young player? Coming out and many years on Tour, how do you manage all that?"

McIlroy warmly responded to his questioning, praising the rising star after his early achievements. He stated:

"I didn't have as much success as you're having at such a young age! Like I think when you start to have success at a young age, you're going to - I think the biggest thing that I realised is managing your time. You're going to be pulled in so many different directions.

"You've got one, two, three, four, I can see five sponsors on you at this point, right? So it's just trying to manage your time to realise what got you to this position, right?"

It is worth noting that Tom Kim became a pro in 2018 and has since won 11 professional events and reached 13 in the OWGR.

