"He makes me feel tall & funny" - Max Homa answers Justin Thomas' question amidst his press conference 

Justin Thomas and Max Homa struck a humorous note on Wednesday at the press conference prior to the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Thomas surprised by assuming the role of 'reporter', causing a hilarious response from Homa.

From the Detroit Golf Club, Michigan, home of the tournament, Homa was giving his press conference, as scheduled. Suddenly, the moderator announced that the last question would go "to the back."

Surprisingly, Justin Thomas was the impromptu 'reporter' who was given the floor. Before a visibly amused Max Homa, Thomas asked him about his recent pairings.

This was the exchange between the two golfers:

JT: “Hey man, Justin. I’m playing in the tournament this week. Of all your pairings last week, who was your favourite that wasn’t Wyndham Clark and why?”

MH: “Oh man. I think I’d have to go with Justin Thomas. He makes me feel tall and funny."

Nor did it go unnoticed that, upon seeing Justin Thomas taking the last question, Max Homa's first thought went to the impromptu prediction session the two held on social media on the last day of the US Open.

"Gosh... it's got to be about rosé," Max Homa said.

This is due to the fact that Thomas and Homa made that exhibition of accuracy in analysis and prognosis while sharing a few glasses of rosé. On that occasion, Homa predicted that Wyndham Clark would win the major with -10 (as it actually happened).

What else did Max Homa and Justin Thomas talk about at their pressers?

During his appearance before the press, Max Homa had words of praise for those responsible for the maintenance of the course. He also praised the quick recovery of the damage of what he called "quasi-tornado."

He said he was "very, very impressed and very thankful" for the work done, which allowed a course with several fallen trees on Sunday to look "normal" and ready to play on Tuesday.

Homa was asked about Rory McIlroy and other players' recent comments on the "easy" courses where they have played in the past weeks. In this regard, he had a different opinion:

"I think variety is fine ... you have events like Riviera that plays tough typically, and then we're gonna have events like this where you have to show that you can go low. I think that the ultimate greatest golfers should be able to do all of those things."

He added:

"So, I think it's important to have that variety especially like getting these designated events you know you have some that are ridiculously hard and I maybe have some that you have to prove you can shoot 10 under I think that's a skill in itself."

Justin Thomas, for his part, also offered statements to the press on Wednesday. He said he was pleased to participate for the first time in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, an event he hopes to include in his annual schedule from now on.

