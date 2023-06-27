Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023: Schedule, prize money, top players, and more 

Rocket Mortgage Classic, part of the PGA Tour, will take place at the famous Detroit Golf Club from June 29 to July 2, 2023. Golf fans from all around the world are looking forward to the tournament, which promises four days of tough competition and fantastic golf action.
The tournament has a massive purse of $8,800,000, making it one of the most valuable PGA Tour events. The high prize money adds to the tournament's attraction, attracting top-tier professional players who compete for both the championship and a sizable portion of the reward pool.
Schedule for Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023
Wednesday, June 28
- Detroit Community Days (Gates open at 6:45 a.m.)
- Delta Dental Pro-Am at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (Tee times at 7 - 9:12 a.m. and 12:15 - 2:27 p.m.)
Thursday, June 29
- Rocket Mortgage Classic – First Round (Gates open 6:45 a.m., play starts on 1st and 10th tees)
- Hospitality venues open (9 a.m.)
- Hospitality food and beverage begins (11 a.m.)
Friday, June 30
- Rocket Mortgage Classic – Second Round (Gates Open: 6:45 a.m., play starts at 1st and 10th tees)
- Hospitality venues open (9 a.m.)
- Hospitality food and beverage begins (11 a.m.)
Saturday, July 1
- Rocket Mortgage Classic – Third Round (Gates Open: 7:15 a.m., play starts on 1st tee)
- Hospitality venues open (9 a.m.)
- Hospitality food and beverage begins (11 a.m.)
Sunday, July 2
- Rocket Mortgage Classic – Final Round (Gates open at 7:15 a.m., play starts on 1st tee)
- Hospitality venues open (9 a.m.)
- Hospitality food and beverage begins (11 a.m.)
- Trophy Presentation for the Rocket Mortgage Classic on 18th green following the conclusion of play
Top Players at Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023
The tournament will feature a star-studded lineup of players, including some of the most skilled and accomplished golfers in the world, including Tony Finau, the defending champion who claimed victory in the 2022 with a thrilling playoff win and an impressive score of -26. Finau will be aiming to defend his title against fierce competition and etch his name in the tournament's history once again.
Finau is no stranger to success on the PGA Tour. With his impressive skills and unwavering determination, the 33-year-old has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of golf. Having earned $1,512,000 in winnings and accumulated 500 FedExCup points, Finau has consistently demonstrated his ability to compete at the highest level.
Justin Suh
Justin Suh, noted for his exceptional golf skills and precision, is predicted to make a huge impact in the Mortgage Classic tournament. Suh has continually demonstrated his ability to flourish in competitive circumstances with his explosive drives and steady play. Fans can expect spectacular performances and strong contention from this rising star when he tees off in the competition.
Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas, a well-known personality in the world of professional golf, is expected to bring his A-game to the Mortgage Classic 2023. Thomas is well-known for his remarkable shot-making abilities and strategic approach, as well as his ability to rise to the situation in high-stakes contests.
Prize money for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023
The prize money for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 is significant, recognizing the top-performing golfers for their extraordinary talents and achievements. The prize money for each position is as follows:
- 1st Place: $1,584,000
- 2nd Place: $959,200
- 3rd Place: $607,200
- 4th Place: $431,200
- 5th Place: $360,800
- 6th Place: $319,000
- 7th Place: $275,000
- 8th Place: $271,875
- 9th Place: $257,400
- 10th Place: $239,800
- 11th Place: $222,200
- 12th Place: $204,600
- 13th Place: $187,000
- 14th Place: $169,400
- 15th Place: $160,600
- 16th Place: $151,800
- 17th Place: $143,000
- 18th Place: $134,200
- 19th Place: $125,400
- 20th Place: $116,600
- 21st Place: $107,800
- 22nd Place: $99,000
- 23rd Place: $91,960
- 24th Place: $84,920
- 25th Place: $77,880
- 26th Place: $70,840
- 27th Place: $68,200
- 28th Place: $65,560
- 29th Place: $62,920
- 30th Place: $60,280
- 31st Place: $57,640
- 32nd Place: $55,000
- 33rd Place: $52,360
- 34th Place: $50,160
- 35th Place: $47,960
- 36th Place: $45,760
- 37th Place: $43,560
- 38th Place: $41,800
- 39th Place: $40,040
- 40th Place: $38,280
- 41st Place: $36,520
- 42nd Place: $34,760
- 43rd Place: $33,000
- 44th Place: $31,240
- 45th Place: $29,480
- 46th Place: $27,720
- 47th Place: $25,960
- 48th Place: $24,552
- 49th Place: $23,320
- 50th Place: $22,616
- 51st Place: $22,088
- 52nd Place: $21,560
- 53rd Place: $21,208
- 54th Place: $20,856
- 55th Place: $20,680
- 56th Place: $20,504
- 57th Place: $20,328
- 58th Place: $20,152
- 59th Place: $19,976
- 60th Place: $19,800
- 61st Place: $19,624
- 62nd Place: $19,448
- 63rd Place: $19,272
- 64th Place: $19,096
- 65th Place: $18,920