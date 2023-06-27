Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023: Schedule, prize money, top players, and more 

Rocket Mortgage Classic, part of the PGA Tour, will take place at the famous Detroit Golf Club from June 29 to July 2, 2023. Golf fans from all around the world are looking forward to the tournament, which promises four days of tough competition and fantastic golf action.

The tournament has a massive purse of $8,800,000, making it one of the most valuable PGA Tour events. The high prize money adds to the tournament's attraction, attracting top-tier professional players who compete for both the championship and a sizable portion of the reward pool.

Schedule for Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023

Wednesday, June 28

Detroit Community Days (Gates open at 6:45 a.m.)

Delta Dental Pro-Am at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (Tee times at 7 - 9:12 a.m. and 12:15 - 2:27 p.m.)

Thursday, June 29

Rocket Mortgage Classic – First Round (Gates open 6:45 a.m., play starts on 1st and 10th tees)

Hospitality venues open (9 a.m.)

Hospitality food and beverage begins (11 a.m.)

Friday, June 30

Rocket Mortgage Classic – Second Round (Gates Open: 6:45 a.m., play starts at 1st and 10th tees)

Hospitality venues open (9 a.m.)

Hospitality food and beverage begins (11 a.m.)

Saturday, July 1

Rocket Mortgage Classic – Third Round (Gates Open: 7:15 a.m., play starts on 1st tee)

Hospitality venues open (9 a.m.)

Hospitality food and beverage begins (11 a.m.)

Sunday, July 2

Rocket Mortgage Classic – Final Round (Gates open at 7:15 a.m., play starts on 1st tee)

Hospitality venues open (9 a.m.)

Hospitality food and beverage begins (11 a.m.)

Trophy Presentation for the Rocket Mortgage Classic on 18th green following the conclusion of play

Top Players at Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023

The tournament will feature a star-studded lineup of players, including some of the most skilled and accomplished golfers in the world, including Tony Finau, the defending champion who claimed victory in the 2022 with a thrilling playoff win and an impressive score of -26. Finau will be aiming to defend his title against fierce competition and etch his name in the tournament's history once again.

Finau is no stranger to success on the PGA Tour. With his impressive skills and unwavering determination, the 33-year-old has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of golf. Having earned $1,512,000 in winnings and accumulated 500 FedExCup points, Finau has consistently demonstrated his ability to compete at the highest level.

Justin Suh

Justin Suh, noted for his exceptional golf skills and precision, is predicted to make a huge impact in the Mortgage Classic tournament. Suh has continually demonstrated his ability to flourish in competitive circumstances with his explosive drives and steady play. Fans can expect spectacular performances and strong contention from this rising star when he tees off in the competition.

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas, a well-known personality in the world of professional golf, is expected to bring his A-game to the Mortgage Classic 2023. Thomas is well-known for his remarkable shot-making abilities and strategic approach, as well as his ability to rise to the situation in high-stakes contests.

Prize money for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023

The prize money for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 is significant, recognizing the top-performing golfers for their extraordinary talents and achievements. The prize money for each position is as follows:

1st Place: $1,584,000

2nd Place: $959,200

3rd Place: $607,200

4th Place: $431,200

5th Place: $360,800

6th Place: $319,000

7th Place: $275,000

8th Place: $271,875

9th Place: $257,400

10th Place: $239,800

11th Place: $222,200

12th Place: $204,600

13th Place: $187,000

14th Place: $169,400

15th Place: $160,600

16th Place: $151,800

17th Place: $143,000

18th Place: $134,200

19th Place: $125,400

20th Place: $116,600

21st Place: $107,800

22nd Place: $99,000

23rd Place: $91,960

24th Place: $84,920

25th Place: $77,880

26th Place: $70,840

27th Place: $68,200

28th Place: $65,560

29th Place: $62,920

30th Place: $60,280

31st Place: $57,640

32nd Place: $55,000

33rd Place: $52,360

34th Place: $50,160

35th Place: $47,960

36th Place: $45,760

37th Place: $43,560

38th Place: $41,800

39th Place: $40,040

40th Place: $38,280

41st Place: $36,520

42nd Place: $34,760

43rd Place: $33,000

44th Place: $31,240

45th Place: $29,480

46th Place: $27,720

47th Place: $25,960

48th Place: $24,552

49th Place: $23,320

50th Place: $22,616

51st Place: $22,088

52nd Place: $21,560

53rd Place: $21,208

54th Place: $20,856

55th Place: $20,680

56th Place: $20,504

57th Place: $20,328

58th Place: $20,152

59th Place: $19,976

60th Place: $19,800

61st Place: $19,624

62nd Place: $19,448

63rd Place: $19,272

64th Place: $19,096

65th Place: $18,920

