Is Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 being delayed due to the wild storm at Detroit Golf Club?

The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 is set to tee off on Thursday, June 29 at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. Just days ahead of the event, the host venue has been hit by a wild storm. However, the event will take place as planned despite light damage at the venue.

A storm with winds of 70-80 mph hit the Detroit Golf Club. The wild storm felled trees late Sunday, causing a scare about the venue’s readiness for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The golf course remained closed on Monday as cleanup work continued. Following this, Rocket Mortgage Classic Executive Director Jason Langwell has come out to reveal that the storm did no damage to the course and left structures intact.

According to the official, the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 will take place as per schedule. Cleanup work at the golf course is expected to continue through Tuesday. The course, which remained closed on Monday, will open soon and will be in full swing for the weekend event.

Jason Langwell said on Monday, as quoted by the PGA Tour:

“We’re in great shape. We’ve got golfers, we’ve got a full driving range here, Max (Homa) and others out practicing. Players on the back nine getting their practice rounds in just like they always do on a Monday.”

He added:

“Really a yeoman’s effort by Davy and Brightview and a number of landscape companies throughout Michigan to come out and clean up the golf course, pick up the sticks, remove a few trees. And we’ll be ready to go 10 am (Tuesday), as planned, opening the gates for our community days, our youth clinic, and our celebrity scramble plans. It’s been a great day and we’re in great shape to get things going tomorrow.

We’ve been really fortunate. There’s no damage to any of our structures, no damage to the golf course whatsoever. Certainly, some branches down, sticks around, a few trees down, but a handful of companies have come out to help us. It’s just been a yeoman’s effort to get everything cleaned up, but we’ve got a great golf course ready for play.”

Rocket Mortgage Classic officials say Detroit Golf Club unaffected by the storm

Rocket Mortgage Classic Chief Referee and PGA Tour Senior Tournament Director Stephen Cox stated that they got “incredibly lucky” as the felled trees didn’t cause any damage.

He said:

“We got incredibly lucky. The trees fell in the right direction. One fell on a car at the entrance to the club, and another fell in close proximity to the practice putting green and did some minor damage, but if it had fallen 4 or 5 feet to the right it would have been much worse.”

The officials also confirmed that no persons were injured in the storm. As of now, the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 will take place as per schedule.

It is pertinent to note that the Detroit Golf Club course suffered significant damages back in April due to a chemical spill. The spill occurred during routine maintenance of the greens, causing concerns. However, this was resolved by the club staff without affecting the course.

