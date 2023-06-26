Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 field and player rankings explored

The Travelers Championship 2023 concluded on Sunday with Keegan Bradley lifting the trophy. After a successful outing in Cromwell, Connecticut, the PGA Tour is now headed to Detroit, Michigan, for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The event at the Detroit Golf Club will be teeing off on Thursday, June 29.
The field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic is out. The 37th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season will see a 156-player field compete against each other for the $8.8 million purse on offer. The Rocket Mortgage Classic is not a designated event. Owing to this, the event will only feature a limited number of star names on its field.
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field
The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field will be headlined by World No. 14 and defending champion Tony Finau, No. 9 Max Homa, and No. 17 Justin Thomas, among others. Travelers Championship 2023 champion Keegan Bradley will also be on the field.
The four-day event is set to have 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler are among the big names to watch this weekend in Detroit. Top players like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler has decided to opt out of the event.
Here are the top-50 ranked players in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field:
- 9 - Max Homa
- 14 - Tony Finau
- 17 - Justin Thomas
- 18 - Keegan Bradley
- 20 - Collin Morikawa
- 22 - Sungjae Im
- 24 - Tom Kim
- 26 - Hideki Matsuyama
- 35 - Rickie Fowler
- 37 - Sepp Straka
- 40 - Tom Hoge
- 43 - Chris Kirk
Here is the complete field for the PGA Tour event:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sam Bennett
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Jonathan Byrd
- Cameron Champ
- Chad Collins
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Chase Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- S.H. Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Kyle Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brandon Matthews
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Gordon Sargent
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Ross Steelman
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
More details on the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, including tee times, will be updated soon.