Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 field and player rankings explored

The Travelers Championship 2023 concluded on Sunday with Keegan Bradley lifting the trophy. After a successful outing in Cromwell, Connecticut, the PGA Tour is now headed to Detroit, Michigan, for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The event at the Detroit Golf Club will be teeing off on Thursday, June 29.

The field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic is out. The 37th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season will see a 156-player field compete against each other for the $8.8 million purse on offer. The Rocket Mortgage Classic is not a designated event. Owing to this, the event will only feature a limited number of star names on its field.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field will be headlined by World No. 14 and defending champion Tony Finau, No. 9 Max Homa, and No. 17 Justin Thomas, among others. Travelers Championship 2023 champion Keegan Bradley will also be on the field.

The four-day event is set to have 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler are among the big names to watch this weekend in Detroit. Top players like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler has decided to opt out of the event.

Here are the top-50 ranked players in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field:

9 - Max Homa

14 - Tony Finau

17 - Justin Thomas

18 - Keegan Bradley

20 - Collin Morikawa

22 - Sungjae Im

24 - Tom Kim

26 - Hideki Matsuyama

35 - Rickie Fowler

37 - Sepp Straka

40 - Tom Hoge

43 - Chris Kirk

Here is the complete field for the PGA Tour event:

Ludvig Aberg

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Sam Bennett

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Cameron Champ

Chad Collins

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Chase Johnson

Zach Johnson

S.H. Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Kyle Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

Aldrich Potgieter

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Gordon Sargent

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Ross Steelman

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

More details on the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, including tee times, will be updated soon.

