3 top controversial moments in Ryder Cup history

The 45th edition of the prestigious Ryder Cup is less than ten days away and European and American superstars will be facing each other off at the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.

Over the years, the Ryder Cup has witnessed great rivalries between Europeans and Americans. However there have been a few moments where things got a bit heated between the players.

In this article we will look at three notable controversies in Ryder Cup history.

1) Phil Mickelson and Tom Watson (2014)

At the 2014 Ryder Cup, Team US suffered a 16.5-11.5 defeat against the hosts. Following the event, Mickelson wasn't happy with captain Tom Watson's tactics and didn't mince words criticizing him.

Without taking anyone's name, Mickelson questioned the strategy, stating that no one was on the same page in decisions.

"Unfortunately, we have strayed from a winning formula in 2008 for the last three Ryder Cups, and we need to consider maybe getting back to that formula that helped us play our best," he said as per ESPN.

2) Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth (2018)

Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth had some great moments during the 2014 and 2016 editions but surprisingly they were not paired for the 2018 edition. This became the talk of the week but no one from the team US spoke about it.

However following the event, Reed stated that Spieth didn't want to play with him.

"The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me,” Reed sais as per Golf.com. "I don’t have any issue with Jordan. When it comes right down to it, I don’t care if I like the person I’m paired with or if the person likes me as long as it works and it sets up the team for success.

"He and I know how to make each other better. We know how to get the job done."

However Spieth said he just wanted to play with Justin Thomas who has been his childhood friend. Having already played with Reed and Dustin Johnson, he wanted to fulfill another wish.

3) Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava (2023)

During the Saturday Fourball session at the Ryder Cup 2023, Rory McIlroy had a verbal exchange with Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava. This happened when the veteran bagman celebrated Patrick Cantlay's long 43 ft putt. While celebrating, he came in between the putting line of Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Rory asked LaCava to move aside but the latter was so lost in celebration that he didn't listen. As a result, McIlroy got upset and the consequences of this were visible even after the session.

Following the session, Rory confronted Justin Thomas' then caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay at the parking lot. The duo had to be separated by fellow team members and staff.

Later in his interview with the Irish Independent, the former World No. 1 expressed regret over his actions.

"He’s coming over to try and defuse the situation but he’s wearing an American top, and I know he’s friends with Joe, and I just tripped," he said. “Complete rage. I felt bad about it afterwards because Bones’s wife was standing beside him, and I used a lot of swear words. So not my finest moment."

With Ryder Cup 2025 just a few days away, it will be interesting to see what the upcoming edition will bring.

