3 worst and best performing golfers at TGL’s week 6 ft.Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Feb 18, 2025 11:34 GMT
Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark
Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark (Image via Getty)

Week 6 of the TGL series was full of surprises and amazing matches, and three games were held on February 17. The Atlanta Drive GC played against Los Angeles and won the game. Next was Atlanta vs. the Bay Golf Club, and then the Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf Club.

Wyndham Clark's performance was remarkable on Monday. He helped his team, the Bay Golf Club, to win both matches this week, while some players struggled with their games. Patrick Cantlay had a tough time on the simulator on Monday.

Below are the three best and worst-performing players at the TGL from all three matches held on February 17.

Three best-performing golfers at TGL’s Week 6

#1. Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark (Image Source: Imagn)
Wyndham Clark (Image Source: Imagn)

Wyndham Clark was stellar in his game at the TGL series on February 17. In Match 7 between the Atlanta Drive GC and the Bay Golf Club, Clark won on the ninth-hole singles format against Patrick Cantlay and then, won in the 13th hole in another head-to-head game against Cantlay.

Clark was also impressive with his game in the TGL Match 8 between the Bay Golf Club and the Boston Common Golf Club. In the singles game for Match 8, he won on the final hole 15 in a head-to-head game against Hideki Matsuyama.

#2. Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas (Image Source: Imagn)
Justin Thomas (Image Source: Imagn)

Justin Thomas played in two games in the TGL in Week 6. In Match 6, against Los Angeles Golf Club, Thomas won on hole 15 against Sahith Theegala in one-on-one singles and then won on hole 12 against Min Woo Lee in Match 7 against the Bay Golf Club. Thomas had an amazing performance on Monday.

#3. Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley (Image Source: Imagn)
Keegan Bradley (Image Source: Imagn)

Keegan Bradley was also phenomenal with his game in the TGL series in Match 8 between the Bay Golf Club and the Boston Common Golf Club. The American golfer won on two holes in the single head-to-head format against Shane Lowry.

Three worst-performing golfers at TGL’s Week 6

#1. Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay (Image Source: Imagn)
Patrick Cantlay (Image Source: Imagn)

Patrick Cantlay struggled with his game in the TGL series. In Game 7, against the Bay Golf Club, the Atlanta Drive GC player lost the game on Hole 10 against Clark and then, on Hole 13.

Cantlay also had a tough time in a game against Los Angeles, where he lost one hole in the singles format. Tommy Fleetwood defeated Cantlay on Hole 11, while Hole 14 resulted in a draw.

#2. Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry (Image Source: Imagn)
Shane Lowry (Image Source: Imagn)

Shane Lowry played in only one game on Monday against the Boston Common Golf Club but struggled with his game. He played on two holes in head-to-head singles and lost both to Keegan Bradley.

#3. Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover (Image Source: Imagn)
Lucas Glover (Image Source: Imagn)

Lucas Glover also had some tough moments on the simulator at the TGL series on Monday, February 17. He played for the Atlanta Drive Golf Course against the Bay Golf Club. He faced Ludvig Aberg in the singles format game on two holes, and both resulted in a draw.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
