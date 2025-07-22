3M Open 2025 odds and bets explored

The PGA Tour now heads to the 3M Open, following the culmination of the major season. The event will take place from Thursday, July 24 to Sunday, July 27 at TPC Twin Cities in Minneapolis and is one of the last few tournaments before the playoffs.

With the majors and signature events now concluded, the 2025 3M Open field lacks star power. Maverick McNealy is the only top-20 ranked golfer teeing it up this week. However, he trails Chris Gotterup and Sam Burns in the tournament odds.

According to SportsLine, both Burns and Gotterup are listed at +1800 to win this week, while McNealy is at +2000. Gotterup has made a massive surge in the OWGR over the past month, thanks to his win at the Genesis Scottish Open followed by a third-place finish at the Open Championship.

Sam Burns has been steady over the past few months and hasn’t missed a weekend since April. Since the Masters Tournament, he has recorded seven top-10 finishes in that stretch.

Maverick McNealy is also enjoying a consistent season, with six top-10 finishes, including one runner-up result. He hasn’t missed a cut since The Players Championship.

Wyndham Clark, who just posted his first top-10 in four months, is listed at +2500, followed by Max Greyserman at +2800 and Si Woo Kim at +2900.

Odds for the 3M Open 2025 explored

Here's a look at the odds for the 3M Open 2025 (as per SportsLine):

Chris Gotterup +1800

Sam Burns +1800

Maverick McNealy +2000

Wyndham Clark +2500

Max Greyserman +2800

Si Woo Kim +2900

Taylor Pendrith +3300

Jake Knapp +3400

Tony Finau +3500

Michael Thorbjornsen +3500

Rickie Fowler +4000

Akshay Bhatia +4000

Kurt Kitayama +4000

Davis Thompson +4500

Adam Scott +4500

Luke Clanton +4500

Max Homa +4500

Kevin Yu +5000

Cameron Champ +5000

Sungjae Im +5000

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Keith Mitchell +5500

Jesper Svensson +6000

Matt Wallace +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Andrew Putnam +6000

Rico Hoey +6000

Patrick Fishburn +6500

Niklas Norgaard +6500

Haotong Li +6500

Sam Stevens +7000

Vince Whaley +7000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000

Jhonattan Vegas +7500

Lee Hodges +7500

Alex Noren +7500

Jacob Bridgeman +7500

Pierceson Coody +7500

Tom Hoge +8000

Taylor Moore +8000

Beau Hossler +8000

Kevin Roy +8000

Matti Schmid +8000

Matt McCarty +9000

Byeong Hun An +9000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Doug Ghim +9000

Thorbjørn Olesen +9000

Mackenzie Hughes +9000

Tom Kim +9000

Erik van Rooyen +9000

Max McGreevy +9000

Gary Woodland +10000

Austin Eckroat +10000

