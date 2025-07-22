3M Open 2025 odds and bets explored

The PGA Tour now heads to the 3M Open, following the culmination of the major season. The event will take place from Thursday, July 24 to Sunday, July 27 at TPC Twin Cities in Minneapolis and is one of the last few tournaments before the playoffs.
With the majors and signature events now concluded, the 2025 3M Open field lacks star power. Maverick McNealy is the only top-20 ranked golfer teeing it up this week. However, he trails Chris Gotterup and Sam Burns in the tournament odds.
According to SportsLine, both Burns and Gotterup are listed at +1800 to win this week, while McNealy is at +2000. Gotterup has made a massive surge in the OWGR over the past month, thanks to his win at the Genesis Scottish Open followed by a third-place finish at the Open Championship.
Sam Burns has been steady over the past few months and hasn’t missed a weekend since April. Since the Masters Tournament, he has recorded seven top-10 finishes in that stretch.
Maverick McNealy is also enjoying a consistent season, with six top-10 finishes, including one runner-up result. He hasn’t missed a cut since The Players Championship.
Wyndham Clark, who just posted his first top-10 in four months, is listed at +2500, followed by Max Greyserman at +2800 and Si Woo Kim at +2900.
Odds for the 3M Open 2025 explored
Here's a look at the odds for the 3M Open 2025 (as per SportsLine):
- Chris Gotterup +1800
- Sam Burns +1800
- Maverick McNealy +2000
- Wyndham Clark +2500
- Max Greyserman +2800
- Si Woo Kim +2900
- Taylor Pendrith +3300
- Jake Knapp +3400
- Tony Finau +3500
- Michael Thorbjornsen +3500
- Rickie Fowler +4000
- Akshay Bhatia +4000
- Kurt Kitayama +4000
- Davis Thompson +4500
- Adam Scott +4500
- Luke Clanton +4500
- Max Homa +4500
- Kevin Yu +5000
- Cameron Champ +5000
- Sungjae Im +5000
- Emiliano Grillo +5000
- Keith Mitchell +5500
- Jesper Svensson +6000
- Matt Wallace +6000
- Alex Smalley +6000
- Andrew Putnam +6000
- Rico Hoey +6000
- Patrick Fishburn +6500
- Niklas Norgaard +6500
- Haotong Li +6500
- Sam Stevens +7000
- Vince Whaley +7000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000
- Jhonattan Vegas +7500
- Lee Hodges +7500
- Alex Noren +7500
- Jacob Bridgeman +7500
- Pierceson Coody +7500
- Tom Hoge +8000
- Taylor Moore +8000
- Beau Hossler +8000
- Kevin Roy +8000
- Matti Schmid +8000
- Matt McCarty +9000
- Byeong Hun An +9000
- Sahith Theegala +9000
- Doug Ghim +9000
- Thorbjørn Olesen +9000
- Mackenzie Hughes +9000
- Tom Kim +9000
- Erik van Rooyen +9000
- Max McGreevy +9000
- Gary Woodland +10000
- Austin Eckroat +10000