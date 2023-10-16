4 golfers including Tiger Woods who can fill the vacant 20th spot in the Hero World Challenge field

The Hero World Challenge field for 2023 was recently announced. It has plenty of big names, but a few glaring absences. There is also one spot remaining that has not been confirmed. Thus far, the field includes:

Scottie Scheffler

Viktor Hovland

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brian Harman

Wyndham Calrk

Jordan Spieth

Cameron Young

Keegan Bradley

Collin Morikawa

Tony Finau

Sam Burns

Jason Day

Sepp Straka

Will Zalatoris

Rickie Fowler (Tournament Exemption)

Justin Thomas (Tournament Exemption)

TBA Tournament Exemption

That has left Woods and many others on the outside. With one spot remaining, who could be the final addition to the roster?

Four golfers who could fill out Hero World Challenge

4) Lucas Glover

Could Lucas Glover round out the Hero World Challenge field?

Lucas Glover is not in the OWGR top 25, who generally make this event. With LIV players not allowed, that rules Brooks Koepka out. To fill the final slot, they may have to dip even further.

Glover makes sense because he was in great form before the end of the PGA Tour season. He won back-to-back tournaments, including the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That's something no one else in the field can claim.

3) Jon Rahm

Could Jon Rahm play the Hero World Challenge?

Jon Rahm is one of the best golfers in the world. He is also one of the top-ranked by OWGR that's not already in the field. Much of the top 20 is in, but not Rahm.

The current world number four is not in the list, but he could very well be. Woods has sway and could easily convince the Spaniard to join up.

Rahm would bring a lot of talent to the field, making it an even more interesting competition. It's a surprise that he's not involved already.

2) Tiger Woods

Expand Tweet

Tiger Woods is the host of the event, so it wouldn't be an absolute shock to see him pencil his own name in for the final spot. He is not in the best health, though he is on the recovery trail. That's likely why he's not in it.

If he were good to go, he'd likely be happy to make his return for this event. Even still, rumors persist.

Many believe Woods could end up being that 20th and final member. It remains to be seen what he will do. He probably won't join, but the possibility cannot be ruled out yet.

1) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy could join the Hero World Challenge

Rory McIlroy is the best player not in the field for the Hero World Challenge in 2023. He's only trailing Scottie Scheffler in points on the world ranking, and he's arguably in better form after the Ryder Cup trouncing he and Team Europe gave Scheffler and the Americans.

He is good friends with Woods, so it would be a surprise if he's not the final name added to the impressive field.