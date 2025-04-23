4 non-golfers to watch at the PGA Tour Creator Classic 2025 ft. Dude Perfect

The Creator Classic at the Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course, presented by YouTube, is a nine-hole golf event for social media influencers. The second edition will take place on Wednesday, May 7, before the Truist Championship.

It is not a typical PGA Tour tournament that includes professional golfers, but will feature golf influencers who might play college golf, make golf videos, or be retired professional golfers.

Alongside the golf influencers, some non-golfers will tee up at the tournament. Here's a look at the four non-golfers at the 2025 Creator Classic:

Four non-golfers at the 2025 Creator Classic

1) Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect is a YouTube channel headquartered in Frisco, Texas, and run by five men: Tyler Toney, Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones. They were all roommates from Texas A&M University and started the channel in 2009. Currently, it has 61 million followers.

Dude Perfect also makes videos of trick shots on golf, and a year ago, it released a video with Rory McIlroy named ‘Golf World Records with Rory McIlroy’. Three years ago, it released a video with Bryson DeChambeau named ‘All Sports Golf with Bryson DeChambeau’.

2) Josh Richards

Josh Richards will compete in the Creator Classic - Source: Imagn

Josh Richards is a Canadian actor and musician who is also a social media influencer after he became popular on TikTok in his freshman year. Richards later garnered more fame and money and co-founded TalentX Entertainment as well as CrossCheck Studios. Apart from his social media life, he also took an interest in golf and played a round of golf before the Farmers Insurance Open this year. There, he said:

“I’m addicted. Every chance I can, I go out. I'll get in like 10 rounds in 14 days.”

Harris English won the Farmers Insurance Open at 8-under.

3) Marques Brownlee

Marques Brownlee - Source: Getty

Marques Brownlee has a tech review YouTube channel called the MKBHD, which explores scientific explanations behind various technologies used in different areas of life. It also explored the technology behind golf simulators and the camera angles used for TV broadcasts for tournaments. He made an episode about simulators called ‘The World's Largest Golf Simulator’.

Brownlee even joined a round of golf at the 2023 Open Invitational at the Royal Liverpool on July 16, and made a birdie.

4) Nadeshot

Matthew Haag is another non-golfer at the 2025 Creator Classic - Source: Getty

Matthew Haag, popularly called Nadeshot, made his name with his involvement in eSports, especially by playing the game Call of Duty. Nadeshot is also the CEO of 100 Thieves, which is a gaming organization, and it set up a golf challenge called the hole-in-one challenge in 2023. In the match, Haag made the fastest hole-in-one.

