4 pairings to look out for at the US Women's Open Round 1 and 2

The US Women's Open is the second Major of the LPGA Tour season and will be played from May 30 - June 2 at Lancaster Golf Club in Pennsylvania. Virtually all details are in place for the start of the event, including tee times and groups which were released on Tuesday, May 28.

The first round of the 2024 US Women's Open will tee off at 6:45 am (Eastern Time). The 156 players were grouped into 52 groups of three, which will be starting from holes one and 10 at 11-minute intervals.

Let's take a look at some of the most interesting groups:

4 pairings to look out for at the US Women's Open

Among the groups for the first two rounds of the 2024 US Women's Open, there are several that stand out for the quality of their players.

#1 Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka, Megan Khang

The main favorite to win the US Women's Open title, Nelly Korda, was included in a group with friend Megan Khang (ranked 15th) and Japan's Nasa Hataoka (18th).

Korda has won six of her last seven starts on the LPGA Tour, including five wins in a row. She is the first player to win at least six tournaments in a season since 2013 and leads the world rankings by an overwhelming margin.

Khang has played nine LPGA Tour tournaments (along with one on the Ladies European Tour) with a third-place finish at the LPGA Drive On Championship as her best result. Hataoka, meanwhile, has played 11 tournaments with a third-place finish at the HSBC Women's World Championship as her best result.

#2 Allisen Corpuz, Megan Schofill, Ruoning Yin

Defending US Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz (21st) is winless after her spectacular victory at Pebble Beach last year. Corpuz has played 10 events in the current season, with a T8 at the HSBC Women's World Championship as her best result.

Corpuz will play at the 2024 US Women's Open grouped with Major champion Ruoning Yin (4th), who has played 11 events in 2024 with a T4 at the Cognizant Founders Cup as her best result.

As for Megan Schofill, she is an amateur player currently ranked 15th in the world in the category. The Auburn University alum gained prominence in the golf world by winning the 2023 U.S. Women's Amateur.

#3 Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko (14th) continues to grab everyone's attention in the golf world as she is just one win away from earning her spot in the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame.

Ko won the opening tournament of the 2024 season (Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions) and came close to another win a week later when she finished second at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

Charley Hull (8th) finished second at the US Women's Open a year ago, one of her five second-place finishes in 2023. In 2024, the Brit already has two runner-up finishes so far, both on the Ladies European Tour.

As for Jin Young Ko (7th), she will play the US Women's Open after playing six tournaments in 2024, with a T4 at the JM Eagle LA Championship as her best result.

#4 Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee

11-time LPGA Tour winner and Major champion Lexi Thompson (54th) is making her 18th consecutive US Women's Open start at the age of just 29. She also announced her retirement from professional golf after the current season.

Thompson has played six events in 2024 with a T3 finish at the Ford Championship presented by KCC as her best result.

Rose Zhang (6th) entered the Top 10 of the world rankings after winning the Cognizant Founders Cup three weeks ago. This victory is her best result this season. She has played eight tournaments so far on the LPGA Tour.

10-time LPGA Tour winner and double Major champion Minjee Lee (9th) has 22 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 of the world rankings. She has played eight tournaments in 2024 with a T4 at the Blue Bay LPGA as her best result.

