4 Phil Mickelson designed courses like Tiger Woods’ El Cardonal that could host the PGA Tour

Similar to Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson is a golfer who appreciates creating beautiful golf courses. He has created numerous golf courses all across the world over the years.

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship was recently held at the El Cardonal Golf Course, built by Tiger Woods. It was the first PGA Tour event held at Woods' course. Erik van Rooyen's trophy victory on Sunday, November 5, marked the triumphant end of the tournament.

Phil Mickelson also constructed several golf courses that are suitable for hosting golf competitions.

4 Phil Mickelson designed courses

#1 Mickelson National Golf Club, Calgary, Canada

Mickelson National Golf Course is situated in Calgary, Canada. The golf course was designed by six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and was opened in June 2020.

It's an 18-hole golf course that could host a professional golf tournament. The venue is open to the public and has plans to host the Canadian Open in future.

Mickelson described the golf course as one of the best places for the PGA Tour event. Speaking about the venue, he said as quoted by Golf Monthly:

“One designed to provide both plenty of options for amateurs to enjoy and a strong test for the world’s best players in a PGA Tour event.”

#2 Whisper Rock Golf Club, Scottsdale, Arizona

Phil Mickelson has also designed the Whisper Rock Golf Club located in Scottsdale, Arizona. It is an 18-hole golf course which was made public in 2001. The golf course was named among the top 200 modern courses by Golf Magazine. It is among one of the top golf courses in Arizona.

#3 Aqua Kunming, China

Aqua Kunming is also designed by Phil Mickelson. It is located in China. The golf course is an 18-hole Championship course which was opened to the public in 2013.

Here is an excerpt from Phil Mickelson's website which tells more about the golf course:

"Set in idyllic Kunming, China, the Aqua Championship Course opened in the fall of 2013. A Resort Course is under construction. Essentially flat land has been molded into rolling terrain that presents pleasing looks and plenty of challenges."

#4 Mickelson Shanghai International, Shanghai, China

Located near Shanghai, China, Mickelson Shanghai International Golf Course is a private golf course. It was opened to the public in 2015. The golf course has 18 holes and also has a luxury hotel and Resort Course.