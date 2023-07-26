4 reasons why Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark should be included in the USA Ryder Cup team

Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark would make the USA Ryder Cup team if it began today. Both golfers are within the six automatic qualifying positions. They might not be household names, but they've earned their spots and would more than likely do well for the United States.

The two have taken the golf world by storm recently, and here are a few reasons why they deserve to be included on Zach Johnson's final roster.

Why Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark should make the Ryder Cup

4) They have what it takes

Clearly, emerging victorious in any major in any scenario is a tall task. Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark have been on both sides of it. Clark withstood a furious attempt from Rory McIlroy (who will be on the European side) and earned a hard-fought, one-stroke victory at the U.S. Open. He handled the pressure and won.

Harman jumped out to a big lead and kept the pressure on the best golfers in the world at The Open. In a tournament with the best of the best, he went in to the last day up by five strokes and came out winning by six. The pressure not to fade didn't get to him and he dominated.

3) New faces are good

While the Ryder Cup is obviously one that each side wants to win, it's always good to see new golfers featured. It helps the game of golf overall and gives fans something new to experience every single year.

Harman and Clark aren't exactly well-known by the world. They're great golfers, but they're not Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka or others with a lot of renown. The Ryder Cup could be their chance to show off to the world.

2) They're qualified

Brian Harman will likely make the Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup features a point system that determines the top six placements. Obviously, it's not a perfect metric. It does, however, take a lot of things into account. The results it generates are a pretty good indication of which golfers are the most qualified for the Cup each year.

This year, both Harman and Clark are in. After Harman's win at The Open, he jolted up to third overall and Clark remains firm at second overall. That alone is enough to justify their presence on the team. They've both clearly earned it.

1) Winning a major requires extreme talent

Wyndham Clark should be on the Ryder Cup

While it is certainly true that anyone in the field can win, a major boasts the kind of exceptional talent not found in any old competition. It is hard enough to emerge victorious in a field of 100 golfers in a normal PGA Tour event. It is way harder to do so in a major.

Thus, even though it is possible that this will be the only moment in the sun for both Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark, they're clearly in good form. They are among the most talented golfers in the world right now and their victories prove it. As such, they deserve a spot on the Ryder Cup roster.