“I’d give anything to have those notes”: Wyndham Clark pays emotional tribute to his mother

Wyndham Clark won the Wells Fargo championship late Sunday afternoon after four stellar rounds of golf. He finished four strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele for his first win. His late mother might have been on his mind when he won.

Before his eventual victory, he delivered a heartfelt tribute to his mom, detailing what she did for him and what she meant. He opened up about how he's trying to honor her in his career, too.

Clark said:

"My mom was the first one to introduce me to golf. My mom started this great tradition of writing me cute, little notes in my golf bag, my gym bag, my backpack and at a young age, I was very embarassed by these notes because I would open them in the middle of class and my friends would see it. But nowadays, I'd give anything to have those notes in my golf bag. As I continue to get older, she started writing me text messages because I'd be out of town playing tournaments. I really miss those text messages."

He continued:

"My mom always talked about playing for something bigger than yourself. Her mantra was that she wanted me to play big and it's a motivation for me to be a role model and someone that kids can look up to and want to emulate. Playing big was one of the last things my mom said to me and it's something I hold very dear to my life. It is not just a mantra for me but more a lifestyle and something that I try to live out every single day of my life."

Clark earned his first win and he could really start to "play big" now that he has one under his belt officially. His mother would probably be proud either way.

Wyndham Clark happy to finally win one

After the tournament, Wyndham Clark admitted he was emotional about his first PGA Tour win via ESPN:

"I'm a little choked up. It's been a long five years [on tour] to get to this point. I thought I would have won one earlier, but it is well worth the wait."

Clark added:

"There are so many times that I wanted to cry and break clubs -- and I did break clubs at times -- in this journey. But to get to this point is so sweet. It is just amazing to finally do this."

Wyndham Clark secured his first win

He didn't play as well to finish the tournament, but he did enough to secure a fairly comfortable win:

"I didn't hit it as well and didn't make as many putts as maybe I did the day before, but mentally I was super strong. I didn't start out great. I was kind of shaky. I think in years past I might have folded. But this time I stayed patient and hung in there and caught fire on the back nine."

Will Wyndham Clark be able to continue this run of form and gather more wins on the PGA Tour?

Poll : 0 votes