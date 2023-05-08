Despite Tiger Woods’ resistance, PGA TOUR likely to adapt ‘no cut designated events’ in 2024

Despite Tiger Woods' best efforts, the PGA Tour is likely to move forward on introducing no cut events for the schedule.

These would allow all golfers to continue participating until the end of the tournament rather than shrinking the field ahead of the final round(s).

Jay Monahan recently said via Sports Illustrated:

"One of the things we’re working on for next year to make certain as it relates to cadence ... is that there's clear separation between designated events and our full‑field events and we get out of the position we've been in this year where we have a few isolated weeks."

Tiger Woods has been one of the most prominent detractors from this event, but he's not the only one as several golfers don't like this idea.

Golfers push back on PGA Tour's newest change

Jason Day shared his thoughts:

"I like having the cut. I'm on the other side of what most people think in regards to having a shorter (field)—we're just going back to the WGC days, essentially. You're going to have a great field, which is great. If you play well in those events, typically you'll stay inside the top 50 (OWGR) every single year and that typically it's a lot easier for you to stay in the top 50 that way."

He continued:

"I think this year's worked out great with the cuts. We’ve had the best players in the world rise to the occasion multiple occasions now ... if the best players are supposed to stick around for the weekend, we should play better, and I understand that. If we don't play better, then we have to reevaluate why we didn't play better and get ourselves in contention."

Not cutting anyone from the competition in certain PGA Tour events would shake things up dramatically. However, it is worth noting that these would be the minority on the schedule.

Nevertheless, Day still isn't exactly in favor of the PGA Tour's decision:

"We've played golf our whole lives,. I think the majority of the fans out there know that you come in, you play two days. If you don't play well, you're out, you don't get paid. That's just how our lives work. Don't get me wrong, if I'm in those events and we're playing for guaranteed money, tremendous."

"I mean, that's great. I think the biggest thing we've got to work out is see how this year goes, see how next year goes and then put them up against each other."

Jason Day doesn't like the PGA Tour's choice

Day believes this may be a result of LIV Golf's arrival. Adam Scott isn't the biggest fan of the change, either:

"Only from a commercial sense. The sponsors and the television who are helping us play for all this money get to capture a top player in case he has a bad couple days one of the weeks of the year. I think it's not a big deal. I really don't see or haven't felt like the best players pushing for no cut because they're afraid of missing a cut. I don't think it really crosses their mind."

Ultimately, it appears as if the PGA Tour is going ahead with this in spite of the disdain from some players.

